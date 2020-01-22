Update: Plank Road pipe replacement completed ahead of schedule
Work to replace a pipe on Route 712 (Plank Road) in Albemarle County wrapped a day ahead of schedule.
The road had been scheduled to be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. Jan. 22 until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 between Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) and Route 719 (Alberene Road) in the North Garden area.
The pipe replacement project was completed on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule.
The road will now not be closed on Jan. 23.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
