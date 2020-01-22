Update: Plank Road pipe replacement completed ahead of schedule

Work to replace a pipe on Route 712 (Plank Road) in Albemarle County wrapped a day ahead of schedule.

The road had been scheduled to be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. Jan. 22 until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 between Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) and Route 719 (Alberene Road) in the North Garden area.

The pipe replacement project was completed on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule.

The road will now not be closed on Jan. 23.

