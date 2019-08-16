Update: Orchard Drive to remain closed through Monday
The pipe replacement project on Route 1206 (Orchard Drive) in Crozet is in progress. For the safety of motorists, the road will remain closed to through traffic until late afternoon Aug. 19 when crews pave the project area.
Drivers will use Route 691 to Route 684 (Lanetown Road) which carries traffic back to Route 1206.
The detour will remain in place until the road reopens.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
