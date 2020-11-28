Update: One positive COVID-19 test, contact tracing leads to FSU-Virginia postponement

It was one positive COVID-19 test, and then subsequent contact tracing, that led Florida State to postpone tonight’s game with Virginia.

“Our team underwent the mandated third-party testing yesterday and learned late last night that we had one positive test. Contact tracing this morning determined that, with opt-outs and injuries, we had just 44 scholarship players for the game, with some position groups depleted almost entirely,” FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn said.

“We deeply regret that many Florida State and Virginia fans have already traveled to the game, as well as Virginia’s team. We simply had no way of knowing we would not be playing until this morning. We made every effort to play, but we could not do so in a way that was safe for the players.”

More details regarding the rescheduled game, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

This postponement marks the second straight week that an opponent was in Tallahassee for a game that ended up being postponed morning of.

Last week’s scheduled game with #4 Clemson was postponed when FSU raised issue with a reserve Clemson offensive lineman who had been tested the day before returned a positive result for the coronavirus, and Florida State did not feel comfortable proceeding with the game due to contact tracing.

