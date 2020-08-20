Update on Staunton flood debris pick ups

The City of Staunton is will discontinuing special curbside collection of debris along Lewis, Central and Augusta streets between Churchville Avenue and Johnson Street, along Beverley Street between Lewis and Market streets, and on Byers Street, as of Friday afternoon, due to the substantial reduction in the quantity of flood debris downtown.

There will be additional pick-ups Thursday and Friday in the early afternoon each day for any remaining flood-related debris.

The special curbside collection of storm-related debris from individual residences will also be discontinued on Friday, due to diminished demand.

Regular collection schedules remain in effect.

Other Reminders

Contractor hauls of flood debris will be accepted without charge at Augusta Regional Landfill through Saturday.

Fees at off-street parking facilities operated by the city resumed on Monday.

Individuals and businesses may continue to report damage by telephone at 540.332.3960 or by email at floodreport@ci.staunton.va.us. City staff will respond to your report as quickly as possible. Reports should include name, address and telephone number.

