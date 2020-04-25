Update on local COVID-19 response in Staunton

Published Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020, 3:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Central Shenandoah Office on Youth staff has created a resource page specifically for COVID-19 which can be found at www.officeonyouth.com/ home-2/covid-19-resources. Links are included on the site to help those that may need assistance with childcare, finances, food, internet access, housing, transportation, mental health, parenting and more. There are also resources on ways to volunteer during the pandemic.

Keep Tuned in About Public Meetings

With the closure of City Hall, the majority of the city’s public meetings are being handled via electronic communication and are livestreamed on the city’s website and on local cable channel 7. A list of upcoming meetings and a link to the livestream can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ departments/city-manager/ covid-19-info.

Richmond Avenue Closure April 28

On Tuesday, April 28 the eastbound lanes of Richmond Avenue from Greenville Avenue to Statler Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate a resurfacing project. Detours will be established to direct traffic around the closure. One of the two westbound lanes will also be closed, but second lane will be open throughout the resurfacing project.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments