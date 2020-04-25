Update on local COVID-19 response in Staunton
The Central Shenandoah Office on Youth staff has created a resource page specifically for COVID-19 which can be found at www.officeonyouth.com/
Keep Tuned in About Public Meetings
With the closure of City Hall, the majority of the city’s public meetings are being handled via electronic communication and are livestreamed on the city’s website and on local cable channel 7. A list of upcoming meetings and a link to the livestream can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/
Richmond Avenue Closure April 28
On Tuesday, April 28 the eastbound lanes of Richmond Avenue from Greenville Avenue to Statler Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate a resurfacing project. Detours will be established to direct traffic around the closure. One of the two westbound lanes will also be closed, but second lane will be open throughout the resurfacing project.
