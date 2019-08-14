Update on Liberty Football coach Hugh Freeze

Due to severe back spasms, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has been unable to participate in Flames Training Camp practices since Sunday.

Freeze is currently undergoing medical treatment to relieve the spasms and will return to practice when they subside.

