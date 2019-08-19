Update on condition of Liberty Football coach Hugh Freeze

Liberty Football has not had its head coach on the sidelines for more than a week, but that has not kept Hugh Freeze from staying in touch with Flames Nation.

Due to severe back spasms, Freeze started missing August Training Camp practices on Sunday, Aug. 11. Conditions for the Flames’ first-year head coach worsened throughout the week and he underwent back surgery on Friday, Aug. 16.

Freeze provided full details of his surgery and the recovery process in a report filed by Chris Low on ESPN.com on Saturday night.

Freeze addressed his football team about the recovery process during a team meeting on Sunday, Aug. 18. Via a live video feed from his hospital bed at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., Freeze shared the next steps in his road to recovery.

With his recovery now in full swing, Freeze provided today’s video update to Flames Nation. The video message lets Liberty’s loyal fan base know their head football coach is doing all he can to return to the sidelines as soon as possible and take to the field when Liberty hosted No. 22 Syracuse at Williams Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31.

For further updates on Freeze’s recovery, stay tuned to LibertyFlames.com and @LibertyFootball social media accounts.

