Update: Now more than 300 COVID positives at Middle River Regional Jail

Published Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, 6:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

More than a third of the inmates at the Middle River Regional Jail have now tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s worth noting that only one of the 308 positives to date has required a hospitalization.

The jail reported late Friday that an additional 95 inmates had tested positive.

Six additional staff members have also tested positive since the last update from earlier this week, pushing that total to 53.

Many of the staffers who have tested positive have completed their isolation period and returned to work.

All staff should be clear to return by Dec. 11.

Of the 30 inmate housing units 7 male and 2 female housing units had no inmates test positive. As with the previous test, many inmate housing units had one or two inmates test positive.

Inmates in housing units where one or two tested positive those inmates have been moved from the housing unit.

One inmate that was a new arrest on Wednesday also tested positive.

Three inmates released since Wednesday tested positive. Each inmate was provided a letter with instructions for self-isolation pending the test results. The Public Health Department has been provided the names for notification of the test results.

All other inmates are isolating in place.

The inmate that was admitted to hospital with COVID-related symptoms has been released on bond but remains in the hospital.

Related

Comments