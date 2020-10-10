Update: No new positive COVID-19 tests, but UVA Football will be without seven players

Published Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, 10:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A total of seven UVA Football student-athletes are currently unavailable for competition following recent COVID-19 testing. There were no new positive results from this week’s COVID-19 testing.

The seven student-athletes are currently in isolation or quarantine.

All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health and UVA Student Health.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are resolving plus 24-hours fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated before they will be cleared to resume daily sports participation.

Known close contacts of those who test positive, as determined by the Virginia Department of Health, will be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports activities during that time.

Related

Comments