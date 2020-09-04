Update: Name of victim in Buck Hollow Trail plane crash released

Shenandoah National Park has learned that that the man who passed away in the plane crash near the Buck Hollow Trail in Rappahannock County is 35-year old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The following trails and parking areas remain closed in order to keep the site of the plane crash secure and minimize disturbance while the area is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

These areas will remain closed until the investigation is complete and the wreckage is removed from the scene which will likely be early next week.

The Buck Hollow Trail (including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Spring parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5)

The Buck Ridge Trail

Although the Hazel Mountain Trail and the Meadow Spring Trail (which leads to the Appalachian Trail and the summit of Mary’s Rock) are not closed, there will be no access to these trails from the Meadow Spring parking area.

The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident.

