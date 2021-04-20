Update: Middle River Regional Jail moves more inmates to state facilities

The Middle River Regional Jail transferred 91 male state-responsible inmates to the Virginia Department of Corrections on Tuesday, bringing the two-day total transferred to DOC facilities to 180.

Per a release from MRRJ, the jail does not anticipate any additional large number of inmates to be transferred to state facilities in the near future.

Once all the scheduled inmates are transferred to the DOC, Middle River anticipates moving the 35 inmates currently housed at the Pamunkey Regional Jail back to MRRJ.

The current Middle River Regional Jail in-house inmate count is 585 with an additional 54 inmates on home electronic incarceration.

