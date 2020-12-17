Update: Middle River Regional Jail COVID-19 outbreak now at 470
Forty-eight more inmates and nine more staff at Middle River Regional Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, pushing the total with positive tests in the facility over the past month to 470.
Of that total, 401 are inmates – and for context, the facility has an inmate census today of 816.
Of that 401, one had required hospitalization for COVID-like symptoms, and has since been released from the hospital.
No one from among the 69 staff who have received positive COVID-19 tests have required hospitalization.