Update: Man held in suspicious Waynesboro death

Waynesboro Police have identified the woman found dead in a wooded area adjacent to the Lowe’s off Lew Dewitt Boulevard, and have a man in custody charged with murder.

Sarah Elizabeth Conner, 41, was found dead by a passerby walking in the wooded area, which police say is best described as a campsite used by homeless residents, around 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

Her body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Police found and detained a man in the immediate vicinity of Conner’s body. He was arrested at that time due to an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Waynesboro General District Court.

After further investigation, which included the discovery of evidence present at the scene consistent with assault, the man, Douglas John Lepera, 52, was charged with second degree murder in Conner’s death.

Lepera is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

This case remains active as investigators continue to gather information and process evidence. Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

