Update: Madison man dead from injuries in Interstate 64 accident in Augusta County

Published Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, 10:53 am

A crash at the 87.8 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Augusta County on Tuesday took the life of a Madison man.

David W. Cook, 65, died at the scene of the 9:22 a.m. accident, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2001 Kenworth T800 dump truck driven by Cook was traveling in the center lane when one of its tires ruptured. This caused the vehicle to cross through the left lane and off the left side of the road. It struck a guard rail and an embankment before overturning.

Cook was not wearing a seatbelt and was fully ejected from the vehicle, according to the State Police report.

The crash remains under investigation.

