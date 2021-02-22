Update: Local hospital census numbers continue to trend downward

COVID-19 hospitalizations are falling statewide and nationally. Our local hospitals are continuing to hold up well as we head into the final week of the month of February.

This data is what was reported to HealthData.gov and updated on Sunday.

Augusta Health, which serves the Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro areas, reported an average daily census for the Feb. 12-18 period of 147.3, 57.1 percent of its 258-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Augusta Health for that period was 11.3, down from last week’s average of 16.4.

Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg reported an average daily census for the Feb. 12-18 period of 145.1, 55.4 percent of its 262-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara RMH for the period was 20.6, down from last week’s average of 32.4.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Feb. 12-18 period of 99.1, 58.6 percent of its 169-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara Martha Jefferson for the period was 6.6, down from last week’s average of 7.7.

University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Feb. 12-18 period of 469.6, 76.5 percent of its 614-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at UVA for the period was 34.7, down from last week’s average of 45.9.

Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington reported an average daily census for the Feb. 12-18 period of 14.4, 57.6 percent of its 25-bed capacity.

The hospital didn’t report any COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the past week, according to HealthData.gov.

Story by Chris Graham

