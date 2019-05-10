Update: Johnny Juzang to announce college choice at 7 p.m. EST Friday

Published Friday, May. 10, 2019, 11:21 am

Five-star recruit Johnny Juzang tweeted Friday morning that he will be announcing his college choice via his Instagram page at 4 p.m. Pacific/7 p.m. Eastern.

National champion Virginia is among the four finalists for the 6’6” California guard, along with Kentucky, Kansas and Oregon.

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.
Pre-order for $20: click here.


The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.
 
