Update: IDs confirmed in Buckingham County fire
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the identities of the adults who died in a residential fire early Monday morning in Buckingham County.
Earl J. Booker, 56, and Colette N. Booker, 45, and a juvenile – all deceased – were found inside the residence.
State police fire investigators are still actively working to determine the cause and origin of the fire that destroyed a house in the 20300 block of James Anderson Highway/Route 60 in the community of Dillwyn.
The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the fire via a 911 call that came in at 4:54 a.m. Monday. Volunteer fire departments from Dillwyn, Buckingham, Toga and Arvonia responded to the scene. The house was engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived on scene.
The fire investigation remains ongoing at this time.
