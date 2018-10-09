Update: Front Royal man dead in Rockingham County motorcycle crash not wearing helmet

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

A Front Royal man died in an early Monday morning crash on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County.

James P. Bailey III, 54, died at the scene of the accident, which was reported at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 at the 244 mile marker.

A 2003 Harley-Davidson FLH motorcycle was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate. Bailey was thrown from the bike and into the travel lanes.

A northbound 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was unable to avoid striking the motorcyclist.

Bailey was was not wearing a helmet.

The pickup truck remained at the scene. Its driver was not injured in the crash.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web