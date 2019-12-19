Update: Foul play not suspected in Augusta County death
The man found dead behind a Stuarts Draft bank on Dec. 13 has been identified as Tensil Antwan Gipson, 43, formerly of Waynesboro.
At the time of his death, Gipson had no fixed address, but did frequent area hotels and motels, according to information from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation into his death is ongoing. No foul play is suspected. Weather may have been a factor.
If you have any information about this case, please contact Inv. Chad Marshall at 540.245.5333 or crime stoppers at 800.322.2017.
