Update: Former Virginia Basketball players in the pros

I spent way too much time this morning compiling what I hope is this comprehensive list of former UVA basketball players in the NBA, G-League and overseas.

Nah, it’s worth it.

I’m going to aim to update this weekly.

NBA

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

2020-2021: 21.2 points/g, 6.5 assists/g, 4.7 rebounds/g, 43.8% FG, 37.8% 3FG

21.2 points/g, 6.5 assists/g, 4.7 rebounds/g, 43.8% FG, 37.8% 3FG At UVA (2011-2016): 13.3 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 2.5 assists/g, 43.0% FG, 36.5% 3FG)

De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

2020-2021: 17.2 points/g, 5.4 rebounds/g, 51.4% FG, 36.6% 3FG

17.2 points/g, 5.4 rebounds/g, 51.4% FG, 36.6% 3FG News: out 7-10 weeks after surgery on right knee on Feb. 8

out 7-10 weeks after surgery on right knee on Feb. 8 At UVA (2017-2019): 12.4 points/g, 4.4 rebounds/g, 50.9% FG, 41.9% 3FG

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

2020-2021: 14.9 points/g, 52.9% FG, 49.5% 3FG

14.9 points/g, 52.9% FG, 49.5% 3FG At UVA (2010-2014): 12.6 points/g, 44.5% FG, 40.7% 3FG

Mike Scott, Philadelphia 76’ers

2020-2021: 4.5 points/g, 2.5 rebounds/g, 34.0% FG, 28.9% 3FG

4.5 points/g, 2.5 rebounds/g, 34.0% FG, 28.9% 3FG At UVA (2007-2012): 11.8 points/g, 7.3 rebounds/g, 52.1% FG, 36.4% 3FG

Kyle Guy, Sacramento Kings

2020-2021: 2.9 points/g, 7.9 minutes/g, 28.1% FG, 25.0% 3FG

2.9 points/g, 7.9 minutes/g, 28.1% FG, 25.0% 3FG At UVA (2016-2019): 12.5 points/g, 43.3% FG, 42.5% 3FG

Anthony Gill, Washington Wizards

2020-2021: 1.0 points/g, 6.0 minutes/g

1.0 points/g, 6.0 minutes/g At UVA (2013-2016): 11.3 points/g, 5.5 rebounds/g, 58.2% FG

G League

Mamadi Diakite, Lakeland Magic (Milwaukee Bucks two-way player)

2021: 15.5 points/g, 8.3 rebounds/g, 55.1% FG, 33.3% 3FG

15.5 points/g, 8.3 rebounds/g, 55.1% FG, 33.3% 3FG At UVA (2016-2019): 7.4 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 52.4% FG, 33.7% 3FG

Ty Jerome, Oklahoma City Blue

2021: 7.3 points/g, 3.0 assists/g, 30.3% FG

7.3 points/g, 3.0 assists/g, 30.3% FG News: Jerome is in the G League getting minutes after missing several weeks due to a left ankle sprain; expected to return to the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder after the All-Star break.

Jerome is in the G League getting minutes after missing several weeks due to a left ankle sprain; expected to return to the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder after the All-Star break. At UVA (2016-2019): 9.6 points/g, 3.7 assists/g, 43.5% FG, 39.2% 3FG

London Perrantes, Austin Spurs

2021: 5.2 points/g, 4.6 assists/g, 27.3% FG

5.2 points/g, 4.6 assists/g, 27.3% FG At UVA (2013-2017): 8.9 points/g, 4.1 assists/g, 40.5% FG, 40.9 3FG

Braxton Key, Delaware Blue Coats

2021: 1.8 points/g, 8.4 minutes/g

1.8 points/g, 8.4 minutes/g At UVA (2018-2020): 7.4 points/g, 6.1 rebounds/g, 43.4% FG

Overseas

Nigel Johnson, Sigal Prishtina (Kosovo)

2020-2021: 22.5 points/g, 5.0 assists/g, 40.0% FG, 33.3% 3FG

22.5 points/g, 5.0 assists/g, 40.0% FG, 33.3% 3FG At UVA (2017-2018): 4.9 points/g, 38.6% FG, 32.7% 3FG

Marial Shayok, Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)

2020-2021: 22.0 points/g, 7.4 rebounds/g, 3.6 assists/g, 52.7% FG, 40.7% 3FG

22.0 points/g, 7.4 rebounds/g, 3.6 assists/g, 52.7% FG, 40.7% 3FG At UVA (2014-2017): 5.7 points/g, 44.7% FG, 37.4% 3FG

Akil Mitchell, Maccabi Rishon Le-Zion (Israel)

2020-2021: 18.0 points/g, 11.5 rebounds/g, 57.1% FG

18.0 points/g, 11.5 rebounds/g, 57.1% FG At UVA (2010-2014): 6.9 points/g, 6.0 rebounds/g, 51.9% FG

Darius Thompson, Happy Casa Brindisi (Italy)

2020-2021: 13.8 points/g, 5.5 assists/g, 58.8% FG, 30.3% 3FG

13.8 points/g, 5.5 assists/g, 58.8% FG, 30.3% 3FG At UVA (2015-2017): 5.2 points/g, 48.2% FG, 36.5% 3FG

Darion Atkins, Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor (Turkey)

2020-2021: 13.3 points/g, 6.7 rebounds/g, 59.9% FG, 38.1% 3FG

13.3 points/g, 6.7 rebounds/g, 59.9% FG, 38.1% 3FG At UVA (2011-2015): 4.4 points/g, 3.4 rebounds/g, 51.1% FG

Billy Baron, FK Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)

2020-2021: 10.9 points/g, 39.0% FG, 42.5% 3FG

10.9 points/g, 39.0% FG, 42.5% 3FG At UVA (2010-2011): 3.0 points/g, 11.1 minutes/g

Mike Tobey, Valencia Basket (Spain)

2020-2021: 10.3 ppg, 5.3 rebounds/g, 69.9% FG, 42.2% 3FG

10.3 ppg, 5.3 rebounds/g, 69.9% FG, 42.2% 3FG At UVA (2012-2016): 6.8 points/g, 4.0 rebounds/g, 53.1% FG

Devon Hall, Brose Bamberg (Germany)

2020-2021: 7.8 points/g, 53.8% FG, 25.0% 3FG

7.8 points/g, 53.8% FG, 25.0% 3FG At UVA (2014-2018): 6.9 points/g, 41.9% FG, 38.9% 3FG

Isaiah Wilkins, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

2020-2021: 6.0 points/g, 13.9 minutes/g

6.0 points/g, 13.9 minutes/g At UVA (2014-2018): 4.9 points/g, 4.8 rebounds/g, 50.8% FG

