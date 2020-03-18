Update: City of Waynesboro COVID-19 response

The City of Waynesboro is committed to ensuring that all essential services necessary for public health and safety continue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic response.

By working together to observe best practices for hygiene and isolation, citizens can help prevent an outbreak in our community.

Here is what you need to know about city services and facilities:

City events, programs and/or gatherings held on city property through May 10 are canceled . This includes Riverfest, the Park to Park ½ Marathon, the Shenandoah Valley Plant Symposium, Egg Hunt, Petpawlooza, Rosenwald Block Party, and the South River Fly-Fishing Expo.

. This includes Riverfest, the Park to Park ½ Marathon, the Shenandoah Valley Plant Symposium, Egg Hunt, Petpawlooza, Rosenwald Block Party, and the South River Fly-Fishing Expo. Hours in city buildings will be greatly curtailed. The city encourages citizens to conduct business with the city, including paying utility bills, online or by telephone or email. Please visit waynesboro.va.us/ to explore options.

The city encourages citizens to conduct business with the city, including paying utility bills, online or by telephone or email. Please visit waynesboro.va.us/ to explore options. Public Works is asking that all refuse customers consider handling their garbage cans with gloved hands or use other sanitary means when handling cans (such as handwashing after handling) during the coronavirus outbreak. The Public Works administration building is closed to the public, but staff are still available via phone 540-942-6624 or email publicworks@ci.waynesboro.va.us .

is asking that all refuse customers consider handling their garbage cans with gloved hands or use other sanitary means when handling cans (such as handwashing after handling) during the coronavirus outbreak. The Public Works administration building is closed to the public, but staff are still available via phone 540-942-6624 or email publicworks@ci.waynesboro.va.us . The Waynesboro City General Registrar is encouraging the use of absentee voting by mail, using the absentee code 2A. No supporting information is required using this code. The deadline to request a ballot by mail for the May city election is April 28. Voters can request an absentee ballot at elections.virginia.gov,by emailing jefferslp@ci.waynesboro.va.us, or by calling 540-942-6620.

is encouraging the use of absentee voting by mail, using the absentee code 2A. No supporting information is required using this code. The deadline to request a ballot by mail for the May city election is April 28. Voters can request an absentee ballot at elections.virginia.gov,by emailing jefferslp@ci.waynesboro.va.us, or by calling 540-942-6620. Circuit Court proceedings are suspended until April 6, 2020. The court’s and clerk’s offices remain open and will address matters such as advisement of right to counsel, bond hearings, and emergency hearings. The Commonwealth Attorney’s office remains open, but citizens are asked to call the office at 540-942-6780 rather than coming in person.

proceedings are suspended until April 6, 2020. The court’s and clerk’s offices remain open and will address matters such as advisement of right to counsel, bond hearings, and emergency hearings. The Commonwealth Attorney’s office remains open, but citizens are asked to call the office at 540-942-6780 rather than coming in person. Waynesboro Police Officers will continue to provide law enforcement services. However, they may take certain precautions while responding to calls, including asking to speak to citizens outside, working through situations over the phone, avoiding close contact, and wearing personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. Some activities like the ride along program and employment fingerprinting have been suspended indefinitely. Citizens are asked to be patient with officers as they implement safeguards to protect themselves and our community.

will continue to provide law enforcement services. However, they may take certain precautions while responding to calls, including asking to speak to citizens outside, working through situations over the phone, avoiding close contact, and wearing personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. Some activities like the ride along program and employment fingerprinting have been suspended indefinitely. Citizens are asked to be patient with officers as they implement safeguards to protect themselves and our community. The Tourist Information Center is closed until further notice. The Economic Development and Tourism Department is closed to the public, but staff are still available via phone or email.

is closed until further notice. The Economic Development and Tourism Department is closed to the public, but staff are still available via phone or email. The Waynesboro Economic Development Authority has enacted an emergency loan fund to aid small businesses who might be affected by shutdowns. The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has also implemented a COVID-19 Local Response Fund. Staff@WaynesboroBusiness.com

has enacted an emergency loan fund to aid small businesses who might be affected by shutdowns. The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has also implemented a COVID-19 Local Response Fund. Staff@WaynesboroBusiness.com Office On Youth programs are currently canceled or postponed, but staff will continue to take referrals for future programs and classes. All court and school ordered youth services are continuing, but contacts may be modified. If you have questions, please visit officeonyouth.com or call 540-942-6757.

programs are currently canceled or postponed, but staff will continue to take referrals for future programs and classes. All court and school ordered youth services are continuing, but contacts may be modified. If you have questions, please visit officeonyouth.com or call 540-942-6757. The Waynesboro Public Library is closed to patrons until April 15. However, library staff are available Monday-Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. During this time, the library is offering curbside pick-up services. Place a hold via your online account at valleylibraries.org or call 540-942-6746.

is closed to patrons until April 15. However, library staff are available Monday-Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. During this time, the library is offering curbside pick-up services. Place a hold via your online account at valleylibraries.org or call 540-942-6746. At the Rosenwald Community Center , open gym, public meetings, the Teen Room, and all classes are canceled through May 10.

, open gym, public meetings, the Teen Room, and all classes are canceled through May 10. All parks and the South River Greenway are currently open. Stay clear of large gatherings, but don’t stay indoors. Citizens can still fish, paddle, hike, and enjoy our natural environment. We ask that you protect yourself and your neighbors by practicing good hygiene and effective social distancing. All park restrooms, with the exception of Ridgeview Park, are closed. Shelter reservations through May 10 are canceled and organized youth sports’ use of city park facilities is currently suspended. Please direct further questions to: parksandrec@ci.waynesboro.va.us or call 540-942-6735.

