Update: Bridge rehabilitation complete on Dickerson Road
Crews completed the Route 606 (Dickerson Road) bridge rehabilitation project Thursday morning, one day ahead of schedule.
The road is open to traffic and the detour has been removed. Crews will return to the area after the holidays for final project tasks.
Work began on the project on Sept. 3.
The existing bridge was built in 1924 and has a 3-ton weight restriction. Once construction is complete on Dec. 20, weather permitting, the bridge will be open to all legal loads.
About 230 vehicles travel this section of Route 606 daily, according to a 2018 count.
For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s website, www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
