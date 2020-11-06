Update: Biden on verge of victory in presidential race

Joe Biden has surged to leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia, pushing the re-election prospects of Donald Trump to the brink as the Election Day 2020 stretches into Day 4.

Updated counts of mail-in votes in tight state races have Biden now leading in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, which if the leads for the Democrat were to hold would push him well past the 270 votes needed to win the Electoral College.

Biden is currently at 253 electoral votes to 214 for Trump in states where the outcomes already seem to be clear and settled.

His lead in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, alone would push Biden over the top.

The leads in Georgia (16 electoral votes), Arizona (11) and Nevada (6) would give Biden 306 electoral votes.

Trump has leads in North Carolina (15 electoral votes) and Alaska (3), which would get him to 232.

The president has promised to challenge results in court, but the extent of Biden’s victories and basic Electoral College math – and the lack of evidence that there would actually be anything to litigate – would seem to suggest that nothing will come of a legal effort.

Story by Chris Graham

