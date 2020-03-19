Update: Albemarle County COVID-19 response
Albemarle County government is emphasizing community safety and resiliency in its response to COVID-19.
Reminder: Visitor procedures
The following procedures have been put in place to reduce transmission among taff and community.
At McIntire Road
- Visitor entrances are restricted to the main side visitors’ entrance and the Community Development North Wing Entrance. The rear visitors’ entrance will be closed.
- Visitors will only be permitted on first floor of the building. Front desk personnel will call the appropriate department to have personnel meet the visitor and conduct business in the lobby. Tables and chairs have been arranged to facilitate this.
- Finance payments are strongly encouraged to be conducted online or by phone, self-service kiosk, or payment dropoff methods. View full details for payment options.
- Lane Auditorium will enforce social distancing through seat modifications.
At Fire Rescue Administration off Stagecoach Drive
- The visitors’ entrance will be shifted to badge-access only.
- Signage will have a phone number for visitors to conduct business.
- If face-to-face interaction is required, an employee will meet the customer outside or in a well-ventilated room that allows social distancing.
At 5th Street
- Police & Social Services
- Visitors will be restricted to the lobby, except with escort.
- Elections Office
- Signage will have a phone number for visitors to conduct business.
- If face-to-face interaction is required, an employee will meet the customer outside or in a well-ventilated room that allows social distancing.
What services are available online?
Here are just some of the county services you can complete online.
- Destruction of Property/Vandalism up to $1000
- Larceny up to $1000
- Lost Property
- Noise Violations
- Solicitor Violations
- Past Suspicious Events/Persons/Vehicles
- Trespassing
- Aggressive driving or other improper driving behavior.
- Animal Complaint
Apply For/Check Status of Assistance Benefits
File or Pay Business Taxes/Licenses
File a Zoning or Building Complaint
Submit a Development Application
- Subdivision (SUB)
- Site Development Plan (SDP)
- Water Protection Ordinance (WPO)
Stay Up-To-Date on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Corona Virus Information
Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Corona Virus Information
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is our community’s local public health agency and works closely with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). TJHD has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 to answer questions from the public regarding COVID-19. At this time, that number is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.
What You Can Do
First, share this message with your neighbors, friends, and colleagues. Signup to receive these messages in your inbox.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a wealth of resources for businesses, households, schools, and faith-based organizations at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The CDC is specifically encouraging people to:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)
