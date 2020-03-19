Update: Albemarle County COVID-19 response

Albemarle County government is emphasizing community safety and resiliency in its response to COVID-19.

Reminder: Visitor procedures

The following procedures have been put in place to reduce transmission among taff and community.

At McIntire Road

Visitor entrances are restricted to the main side visitors’ entrance and the Community Development North Wing Entrance. The rear visitors’ entrance will be closed.

Visitors will only be permitted on first floor of the building. Front desk personnel will call the appropriate department to have personnel meet the visitor and conduct business in the lobby. Tables and chairs have been arranged to facilitate this.

Finance payments are strongly encouraged to be conducted online or by phone, self-service kiosk, or payment dropoff methods. View full details for payment options .

. Lane Auditorium will enforce social distancing through seat modifications.

At Fire Rescue Administration off Stagecoach Drive

The visitors’ entrance will be shifted to badge-access only.

Signage will have a phone number for visitors to conduct business.

If face-to-face interaction is required, an employee will meet the customer outside or in a well-ventilated room that allows social distancing.

At 5th Street

Police & Social Services

Visitors will be restricted to the lobby, except with escort.

Elections Office

Signage will have a phone number for visitors to conduct business.

If face-to-face interaction is required, an employee will meet the customer outside or in a well-ventilated room that allows social distancing.

What services are available online?

Here are just some of the county services you can complete online.

Obtain a Dog License

File a Police Report

Destruction of Property/Vandalism up to $1000

Larceny up to $1000

Lost Property

Noise Violations

Solicitor Violations

Past Suspicious Events/Persons/Vehicles

Trespassing

Aggressive driving or other improper driving behavior.

Animal Complaint

Look for a Job

Access the GIS Web Viewer

Access Archived Documents

Apply For/Check Status of Assistance Benefits

Search for Zoning Notices

Access County View

Access County Land Records

File or Pay Business Taxes/Licenses

File a Zoning or Building Complaint

Register to Vote

Submit a Development Application

Subdivision (SUB)

Site Development Plan (SDP)

Water Protection Ordinance (WPO)

Stay Up-To-Date on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Corona Virus Information

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Corona Virus Information

The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is our community’s local public health agency and works closely with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). TJHD has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 to answer questions from the public regarding COVID-19. At this time, that number is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.

What You Can Do

First, share this message with your neighbors, friends, and colleagues. Signup to receive these messages in your inbox.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a wealth of resources for businesses, households, schools, and faith-based organizations at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC is specifically encouraging people to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

