Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14.
The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street.
The project began on Sept. 6.
The road is open to thru traffic through Oct. 23, according to a news flash sent to city residents.
Residents with questions about the update may call the city stormwater department at (540) 942-6626.
