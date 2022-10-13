Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24

The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14.

The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street.

The project began on Sept. 6.

The road is open to thru traffic through Oct. 23, according to a news flash sent to city residents.

Residents with questions about the update may call the city stormwater department at (540) 942-6626.

