Upcoming events presented by Blue Ridge Community College

Zuzu African Acrobats Virtual Performance

Feb. 17, 12:15-1:15pm, us05web.zoom.us/j/82229553486?pwd=cmx0WnNRczlNN3Awa2JFcFEveU0wZz09

Traditional Tanzanian acrobatics from the West Coast of Africa. Follow the link attached for live show. Open to the public.

Contact: Mary Kier Smith, kierm@brcc.edu

Bad Moon Rising: The Prom Night Murders Memoir

Feb. 19, 11:30am-12:30pm, vccs.zoom.us/j/81332872609?pwd=dUZoRnV3bGNuOFhoRCtxYkhlaDB2dz09

Join authors Ed and Mindy Morrison for a lecture on their book, “Bad Moon Rising: The Prom Night Murder Memoirs”. A Brown Bag Lecture sponsored by the Cultural Affairs Committee and open to the public.

Contact: Emma Phillips, phillipse@brcc.edu, 540-435-2338

Presentation: The History of the Gullah Wars

Feb 23, 12:30- 1:30pm, vccs.zoom.us/j/89703602331?pwd=WVEwaDFpYURrbmt1MUxqV3UyK1FqZz09

Kelly Richardson, researcher and historian of West African Culture and the Transatlantic Slave War, will present “The History of the Gullah Wars.”

Contact: Mary Kier Smith, kierm@brcc.edu

