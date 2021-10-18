Up all night with UVA Football: BYU game kicks off at 10:15 p.m.
The ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 30 football road game at BYU will be at 10:15 p.m. EST/8:15 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 30.
- Miami @ Pitt, noon ET on ACC Network
- Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech, noon ET on ACC RSN
- Florida State @ Clemson, 3:30pm ET on ESPN
- Boston College @ Syracuse, 3:30pm ET on ACC RSN
- Duke @ Wake Forest, 4pm ET on ACC Network
- Louisville @ NC State, 7:30pm ET on ACC Network
- North Carolina @ Notre Dame, 7:30pm ET on NBC as previously announced
- Virginia @ BYU, 10:15pm ET/8:15pm MT on ESPN2