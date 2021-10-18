Up all night with UVA Football: BYU game kicks off at 10:15 p.m.

Published Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, 12:33 pm

uva footballThe ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 30 football road game at BYU will be at 10:15 p.m. EST/8:15 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 30.

  • Miami @ Pitt, noon ET on ACC Network
  • Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech, noon ET on ACC RSN
  • Florida State @ Clemson, 3:30pm ET on ESPN
  • Boston College @ Syracuse, 3:30pm ET on ACC RSN
  • Duke @ Wake Forest, 4pm ET on ACC Network
  • Louisville @ NC State, 7:30pm ET on ACC Network
  • North Carolina @ Notre Dame, 7:30pm ET on NBC as previously announced
  • Virginia @ BYU, 10:15pm ET/8:15pm MT on ESPN2

