Up all night with UVA Football: BYU game kicks off at 10:15 p.m.

The ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 30 football road game at BYU will be at 10:15 p.m. EST/8:15 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 30.

Miami @ Pitt, noon ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech, noon ET on ACC RSN

Florida State @ Clemson, 3:30pm ET on ESPN

Boston College @ Syracuse, 3:30pm ET on ACC RSN

Duke @ Wake Forest, 4pm ET on ACC Network

Louisville @ NC State, 7:30pm ET on ACC Network

North Carolina @ Notre Dame, 7:30pm ET on NBC as previously announced

Virginia @ BYU, 10:15pm ET/8:15pm MT on ESPN2