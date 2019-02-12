Unwanted 72 uses, side effects, prices and more

Unwanted 72 is an emergency contraceptive tablet that helps in preventing unwanted pregnancy by intervening the process of fertilization or implantation, depending upon the position of the menstrual cycle. The pill is composed of Levonorgestrel (1.5 mg). This is an emergency pill which is supposed to be taken within 72 hours of unprotected coitus, condom breaks down or forced intercourse to prevent unwanted pregnancy. This pill is also called ‘Morning after pill’. However, it should not be confused with regular birth control pills. They are not meant for regular use.

Unwanted 72: How to Use?

Unwanted 72 is one of the most popular brands of emergency contraceptive pills in India. Usually, it comes in the packaging of a single dosage. Always check the instructions on the package of the tablet to know Unwanted 72 how to use. It is orally consumed with water, preferably after taking a meal. Unwanted 72 uses basically involve preventing the risk of getting pregnant if taken at the earliest. As the name of the tablet suggests, it can be effective in preventing unnecessary pregnancy if taken within 12 to 72 hours of unprotected intercourse. The action of this emergency contraceptive depends upon the menstrual cycle of the woman.

Check out when to use Unwanted 72 emergency contraceptive pill. This pill is used mainly in two conditions:

As Emergency Contraceptive – Unwanted 72 is mainly used as a medicine to prevent unnecessary pregnancy in women at times of slip off sex, condom break down or rape. The pill needs to be taken within 12 to 72 hours of unprotected intercourse.

Long Tenure Contraception – This pill is also used for the prevention of pregnancies for over a long period. For long tenure contraception, Unwanted 72 is either taken as slow dissolving pill orally or inserted inside the vagina.

Working of Unwanted 72

Unwanted 72 consists of a progestin hormone called Levonorgestrel (1.5 mg). The hormone present in the pill starts regulating the hormones in the ovary which are responsible for causing ovulation in the female body. The function of this emergency pill is to intervene the process of fertilization of the egg by the sperm and the resulting implantation in the body. The pill stops the ovary from ovulating if the ovulation has not already occurred in the body. If the ovulation is already over then, the pill prevents fertilization of the egg and if the fertilization is already done then the pill prevents the implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterus. This is how Unwanted 72 works in the female body to prevent pregnancy on the basis of the menstrual cycle.

However, while using the pill, it is to be remembered that the pill does not induce an abortion if the implantation has occurred by now. It is effective only till the implantation of the fertilized egg is not completed.

Unwanted 72: Not a Regular Birth Control Solution

It is not recommended to use this emergency contraceptive pill very frequently. It should be used as the last resort. Unwanted 72 pill should not be used more than once or twice a year. If misused, the tablet could turn your menstrual cycle upside down and could cause a serious hormonal imbalance in your body. Since this medicine is basically a small dose of a hormone; it could impose a threat on the health of a woman if overused. It is absolutely advisable not to treat this tablet carelessly.

Unwanted 72 Side Effects

This tablet could cause multiple side effects on a woman’s body. Some of the most commonly occurred side effects of this pill are:

The pill could induce pregnancy like symptoms in the body such as extreme tiredness, dizziness, nausea, breast tenderness, and

It may also cause shortness of breath, pain in abdomen and unusual weakness in the body.

It may also cause swelling of hand and feet, tongue and lip, face and eyelids.

This tablet could also cause a difference in libido and cramping and spotting before the arrival of menstruation.

Since the pill interrupts the natural functioning of hormones in the body, it may cause a late or very early period after using it.

Being a hormonal dose, Unwanted 72 could cause weight gain, hair fall problem, skin problems such as acne, mood changes, etc.

It could cause diarrhea.

It may cause heavy or unusually light bleeding during menstruation.

It can cause a blood clot and even stroke.

Therefore, one should take certain precautions before using this pill. Precautions to be taken before using Unwanted 72 are:

Be careful while using this pill if you are under the age of 17.

This pill should not be taken if a woman has plans to get pregnant in the near future.

Consult with your gynecologist before taking this pill if you are already under any kind of

Confirm with your doctor before using this pill if you have any form of allergy from any medicine or food.

If you have any previous history of tubal pregnancy, you should not use this drug.

Check with your doctor if you have a high level of blood sugar.

Consult with your physician if you are already under medications such as an anticoagulant or antifungal medicines.

It is true that you do not need to consult a gynecologist before using this pill in an emergency. Unwanted 72 is an over the counter drug and can be taken without a doctor’s prescription. Just remember the fact about emergency contraceptive pills that they are meant for one-time use only and not for frequent use. However, in case you feel any severe side effects after using the pill, feel free to consult the doctor immediately.

When to Avoid Usage of Unwanted 72?

This medicine could show a certain negative reaction with certain drugs or health conditions. So, it is better to know when to avoid using this emergency contraceptive pill:

A woman who suffers from allergy should consult with a doctor before using this medicine. Intolerance to levonorgestrel does not allow you to use this pill.

Individuals who have the previous record of abnormal bleeding from the vagina should not use this medicine. Consult with your gynecologist to stay safe.

Women with breast cancer are not recommended to use this pill.

Those who have clotting disorder should not use this pill without consulting doctor.

If you have suffered from any bleeding of the brain or have had a stroke in recent times, you should not use this pill.

Individuals who have any genetic blood disorder should avoid using this pill.

When to Expect Normal Menstrual Cycle to Come?

Unwanted 72 is actually a small dose of hormone which intervenes the regular working of the menstrual cycle. Normally, the regular cycle either comes a little early or a little late after using this medicine. However, if the cycle delays for more than 20 days, you should take a pregnancy test to check whether or not you are pregnant. If that, too, is not the reason you should consult your gynecologist at the earliest. The first menstruation after the use of an emergency pill could be extremely heavy and painful or very light.

This pill has been reported 95 percent effective when taken immediately within 12 to 24 hours of unprotected coitus, about 85 percent effective when taken after 24 hours but within 48 hours and about 58 percent effective when taken after 48 hours but within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse.

Price of Unwanted 72 in India

This ‘morning after pill’ is readily available in any drugstore. You can buy this pill without any doctor’s prescription only for ₹75.

Interactions of Unwanted 72 Pill

Unwanted 72 medicine may interact with various substances if used together.

Alcohol Interaction – It could be highly dangerous to drink alcohol along while using this medicine. Consumption if both together could elevate the risk of damage of the central nervous system of the body.

Medicine Interaction – If you use any of the following medications while using this pill, you should ask your doctor first:

Griseofulvin

Tranexamic Acid

Carbamazepine

Bosentan

Phenytoin

Disease Interaction – Use of this medicine could cause some major damage in your body if you have any of the following conditions:

Those who have liver tumor should avoid taking this pill. This could deteriorate the condition.

Individuals who have a medical history of liver dysfunction or any liver problem should avoid this pill or would like to consult with your doctor before using this medication.

Those who have a history of headaches and vision difficulties should ask their doctor first. The use of this pill could increase the risk of some major illness.

Lab Interaction – The pill could interfere in the thyroid test. It could produce false results if the thyroid test is measured while using this medicine.

Can You Still Get Pregnant After the Use of Unwanted 72?

Chance of getting pregnant even after taking the emergency contraceptive pill is too rare. However, you cannot totally throw out the possibility of getting pregnant even after using the pill. The major reason for the failure of this pill could be the time frame of taking medicine. It is the most effective when taken at the earliest.

