Unknown facts about the sites that review bookies

Published Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, 1:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Everyone who doesn’t have a lot of online betting experience has some problems when it comes down to choosing an iGaming operator. Some online bettors prefer to rely on their own skills and decide to review each bookmaker. Unfortunately, their sports betting knowledge is usually insufficient to help them make the right decision. That’s why some betting fans prefer to rely on websites that do reviews of online bookies for a living.

Although you may think that there are only a few companies to pick from, this is not the case. There are a couple of places where you can read gambling reviews, but not all of them are worth it. Let’s take a look at some of the unknown facts about these kinds of businesses that will help you pick the best option.

The best reviewing websites work with writers who have several years of iGaming experience

Once you look at a given review, you can immediately tell whether the person who wrote it has some experience. Unfortunately, many online businesses do not have enough funds to employ experienced writers, which reflects on their content. However, since Efirbet is a Bulgarian brand, it managed to bring together the most skilled and knowledgeable people in the business. Efirbet provides complex reviews and detailed analyses of the most interesting online bookmakers. Furthermore, the site provides its readers with exclusive bonus codes, how-to guides, a review of the payment options, and much more.

Even if you don’t have experience in online betting, you can easily tell when people know what they’re doing. The reviews contain important information about each operator’s security features, as well as other important things. Needless to say, inexperienced reviewers don’t include those types of things.

In some cases, the sites whose reviews you’re reading have signed partnership deals with some brands

Even though there are websites that do reviews because they like it, most brands are in some kind of partnership with the given online bookmaker. Usually, this happens via an affiliate program that allows those who advertise the bookie’s services to get rewards. In other words, the companies that write reviews earn money by sending new customers to the bookmaker. That’s why some brands will try to show the given betting operator’s pros, without mentioning the cons.

Fortunately, not every website is like that. If you look at the Bulgarian brand Efirbet, you will see that most of its reviews also include each bookmaker’s negative aspects. Whether it is the high rollover requirements or the fact you can only access it via a VPN, you will know everything about the given brand before you start playing.

In most cases, these places offer good betting tips

Besides the information you will learn regarding the specific iGaming website, some of the best platforms for betting reviews also offer tips. The latter comes in different forms, but most of them are general. This means you can apply them regardless if your punt on football, eSports, volleyball, floorball, or any other popular option.

Apart from the tips regarding the best-betting markets, some of them include info about how to manage your bankroll. In some cases, you can even learn more about utilizing specific features.

Story by Jennifer Garcia

Related



