University of Virginia track and field program sending four to 2021 NCAA Championships

Four members of the Virginia track and field program will compete at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Earning their way into the field are senior Halle Hazzard (Commack, N.Y.), junior Alix Still (Aberdeenshire, Scotland), sophomore Jada Seaman (Pikesville, Md.) and redshirt sophomore Owayne Owens (Montego Bay, Jamaica).

This year’s event is scheduled for March 11-13 at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Seaman and Owens qualified for the championships for the second consecutive year in their respective events. Neither competed last year when the 2020 Championship were canceled on the eve of its start amid COVID-19 concerns.

Live championship coverage will be streamed on ESPN3. Additional details on times of the live ESPN3 coverage will be forthcoming. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 14 on ESPNU.

Halle Hazzard – 60-meter dash

Prelims – Friday, March 12 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Finals – Saturday, March 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET

Ranked No. 14 with a top time of 7.26 at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational … earned All-ACC honors after a third-place finish at conference championship with a time of 7.28 … owns the school record in the 60m with time of 7.24 she set in 2020 … also the UVA record holder in the 200m (23.45) she set this season … that time ranks No. 23 in the nation

Jada Seaman – Long Jump

Friday, March 12 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Ranks No. 14 in the nation … top performance was 6.35m (20’10”) at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech elite meet … won ACC Championship title with leap of 6.19m (20’3.75”) … set the school record (6.46m/21’2.5”) in the long jump in 2020 … also a talented sprinter … top 60m dash time (7.37) this season ranks No. 2 on UVA performance list and ranks No. 32 for the season … set UVA record in 200m (23.56) this season … that ranks No. 30 in the nation … was the No. 6 seed in long jump prior to the 2020 NCAA Championship

Alix Still – Pentathlon

Thursday, March 11 – 12:30 p.m. ET

Seeded No. 13 in pentathlon … season best 3974 points at the ACC Championships to finish third … her score allowed her to move up to third on UVA’s all-time performance list … best event performance at ACCs was a third-place finish in the high jump at 1.70m (5’7”) … set personal best marks in the 60-meter hurdles (8.70), the shot put (10.97m / 36’0”) and the 800 meters (2.19.84)

Owayne Owens – Triple Jump

Saturday, March 12 – 2 p.m. ET

Ranked No. 4 in the nation … ACC triple jump champion with a season-best performance of 16.48m (54’1”) … set his season-best mark three times during the ACC competition with his best effort coming on his final attempt … set school record in the long jump (7.58m/24’10.5”) this year at Virginia Beach Invitational … that performance ranks No. 25 in the nation… was ranked No. 7 in triple jump prior to the 2020 NCAA Championship

