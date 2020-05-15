University of Virginia to hold virtual celebration, degree conferral on Saturday

Published Friday, May. 15, 2020, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The University of Virginia will hold a virtual celebration and degree conferral Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT to honor the Class of 2020 and mark the end of the academic year.

The approximately 40-minute program will feature two surprise, world-class musical performances, a message from UVA President Jim Ryan and the conferral of degrees by the deans of each of the University’s 12 schools. The celebration will also feature a year-in-review video.

Students, their families and friends can view the ceremony on the Class of 2020 Celebration website and at virginia.edu/live, as well as on UVA’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts and the accounts of Ryan and the UVA Office of Major Events. The virtual celebration also will be recorded for viewing following the livestream.

The event is not a substitute for in-person celebration. The University will hold Final Exercises for the Class of 2020 on one of two weekends, depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UVA is holding the weekend of Oct. 9-11, which coincides with fall reading days, for a possible graduation weekend. The University is also holding May 28-30, 2021, as a backup. That is the weekend after the Class of 2021 will walk the Lawn. UVA will share more definite information in June.

More than 7,000 degrees will be awarded to the Class of 2020 on Saturday. Of the 4,250 baccalaureate degrees being conferred, 167 were earned in three years and five in two years’ time. About 3,000 graduate and professional degrees will be awarded. Approximately 750 people in the Class of 2020 are international students. Diplomas will be mailed to students in June.

A student-led performance will follow the conferral of degrees. After the virtual celebration, students are encouraged to return to the Class of 2020 Celebration page, where they can follow links to view other school-specific content, including messages from their deans.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments