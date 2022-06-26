University of Virginia tennis star Emma Navarro leaving school to turn pro

University of Virginia second-year Emma Navarro will forego the remainder of her college career to pursue opportunities on the professional tennis circuit.

“To the entire UVA family, thank you for making Charlottesville a home for me these past two years,” Navarro said. “To my coaches, thank you for your unconditional support on and off the court and for working so hard to make me a better tennis player and better person. To my teammates, thank you for pushing me every day and for being by my side through the ups and the downs. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of coaches, teammates, and support staff to have experienced college tennis with and for that, I will be forever grateful. Once a Hoo, always a Hoo.”

Navarro will make her debut as a professional debut at the LTP 100K ITF Women’s Pro Circuit event being held in Mount Pleasant, S.C., June 27-July 3.

“As much as we’ll miss her in Charlottesville, we couldn’t be happier or more excited for Emma,” said Virginia head tennis coach Sara O’Leary. “She has an incredible future ahead of her and we can’t wait to cheer her on and support her in any way we can. On behalf of our team, staff and the University of Virginia, I just want to thank Emma for entrusting us with this important stage of her development and the amazing impact she has had. Emma has left a lasting legacy and we’re so proud of the player, teammate and person she is and will continue to be.”

In her two seasons with the Cavaliers, Navarro was the first player in program history to be named the ACC Player of the Year. The 2021 NCAA Singles Champion has a career record of 51-3 in singles, reaching a No. 1 ITA Singles ranking in both 2021 and 2022 as well as a No. 3 ranking in doubles this season. The two-time Honda Award for Tennis finalist was an All-American in doubles and singles in both of her seasons with Virginia.

“It’s hard to put into words how much Emma has meant to the UVA tennis family,” said O’Leary. “On the court, she has been the No. 1 player in the country, a national singles champion, a four-time All-American and has helped our team reach new program heights including a top-five finish this year. She also reached a top-200 WTA ranking during her time and is a fantastic ambassador for college tennis. As impressive as these accomplishments are, they don’t compare to the incredible person she is and the joy she has brought to our team and all of our lives. Emma lives her life with humility and grace, always wanting the best for everyone around her.”