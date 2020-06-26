University of Virginia sets schedule for football players to return to Grounds

Published Friday, Jun. 26, 2020, 10:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA football players can return to Grounds for voluntary workouts beginning July 5, and a 25-practice fall camp is slated to begin on Aug. 9.

The schedule is based on guidelines approved this week by the Division I Council.

Virginia is slated to begin the 2020 season against SEC power Georgia in Atlanta on Labor Day.

The walk-up from here to there begins with the return for voluntary workouts for a roster of players who have been scattered across the country and across the world since the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March.

UVA was one of three ACC programs – along with North Carolina and Virginia Tech – that hadn’t begun spring practice when the shutdowns sent everyone home.

Coaches, training staff and players have had to devise and coordinate training routines limited by whatever players had in terms of equipment at their disposal.

Getting back to Grounds will be a plus, certainly.

Key to the process will be adherence to public health protocols. Virginia Athletics noted in a press release that the program will follow a detailed process coordinated through UVA Health System, which includes COVID-19 testing for all players and staff, and COVID-19-specific education being made available through a variety of print and video media, utilizing CDC and NCAA resources.

According to the school, the voluntary activity period is July 5-14. What is termed a required activity period, which includes up to eight hours of structured weight training, conditioning and film review, is July 15-25.

The required activity ramps up to 20 hours per week July 26-Aug. 8, a period during which teams can have walk-through sessions.

The presser stressed that football season tickets remain on sale, since that’s what this is really all about.

OK, actually, it’s about the TV money, but season ticket and concession revenues would be nice.

As more information regarding seating capacity at Scott Stadium becomes available this summer, it will be communicated to ticket holders and supporters, we’re told.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments