University of Virginia lacrosse star Michael Kraus named USILA Scholar All-American
Virginia men’s lacrosse senior attackman Michael Kraus has been named a USILA Scholar All-American, becoming the 28th Cavalier to earn the honor from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.
In 1989, the USILA Scholar All-America Program was established to recognize student-athletes from USILA member institutions who have distinguished themselves academically, athletically and as citizens of their communities. The USILA Selection Committee selects an overall team representing Division I, II and III.
A two-time captain, Kraus (New Canaan, Conn.) leaves Virginia tied for No. 4 all-time with 240 points. He is No. 7 all-time in the UVA annals with 131 goals and No. 6 with 109 career assists. In 2020, Kraus became just the fourth Cavalier to reach the 100-goal/100-assist club for a career. Kraus also was a three-time USILA All-American and All-ACC performer during his time at Virginia. Kraus was drafted in the first round of both the MLL and PLL drafts.
Information from Virginia Athletics
