University of Virginia has record 496 student-athletes honored on ACC Honor Roll

The 64th annual ACC Academic Honor Roll, recognizing academic excellence by student-athletes during the 2019-2020 academic year, was announced Thursday by Commissioner John Swofford.

Virginia placed a record 496 student-athletes on the Honor Roll. A total of 47 Cavaliers were recognized for the fourth time during their careers.

“Congratulations to all of our outstanding student-athletes for this honor,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “We are very proud of their achievements, especially given the unprecedented challenges they faced during the spring semester.”

The Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The conference recognized a record 5,609 student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year.

During the course of the year, UVA had 77 student-athletes named to ACC All-Academic teams and five were named Scholar-Athletes of the Year for their respective sport. Due to sport cancellations in the spring, the ACC did not recognize ACC All-Academic selections or Scholar-Athletes of the Year for those programs.

ACC Honor Roll Honorees

Note: Number with student-athlete indicates times named to ACC Honor Roll

Andrew Abbott 3 – Baseball; Mia Abulencia 1 – Track & Field; Robin Afamefuna 4 – Soccer; Josh Ahern 1 – Football; Jay Aiello 2 – Wrestling; Dox Aitken 3 – Lacrosse; Felicia Aiyeotan 1 – Basketball; Kane Aldrich 1 – Track & Field; Brooke Alexander 1 – Rowing; Ammar Alhaqbani 1 – Tennis; Mandy Alonso 1 – Football; McKenna Angotti 2 – Soccer; Chino Anukwuem 3 – Volleyball; Jackson Appelt 3 – Lacrosse; Ariel Arbiv 1 – Track & Field; Tara Arya 2 – Squash; Rohann Asfaw 1 – Track & Field; Emily Ashton 1 – Rowing; Savana Avilla 1 – Softball; Tahne Badenhorst 1 – Rowing; Jaylon Baker 1 – Football; Ryan Baker 3 – Swimming/Diving; Jacob Baldino 1 – Baseball; Caroline Baldwin 2 – Squash; Tate Ballestero 1 – Baseball; Abigail Barber 2 – Softball; Natalie Bardach 1 – CC/Track & Field; Lila Barker 2 – Lacrosse; Lindsay Barkett 2 – Rowing; Hailey Barnett 1 – Rowing; Myla Grace Barnett 1 – Lacrosse; Keefer Barnum 3 – Swimming/Diving; Michael Battista 2 – Wrestling; Jennifer Bell 1 – Swimming/Diving; Sarah Billiard 3 – Volleyball; Abbie Bird 2 – Rowing; Jaime Biskup 1 – Lacrosse; Joe Bissinger 1 – Football; Mary Blankemeier 2 – Cross Country; Katherine Blaugrund 1 – Rowing; Hunter Bleser 3 – Tennis; Joey Blount 2 – Football; Marija Bogavac 4 – Track & Field; Colton Bogucki 2 – CC/Track & Field; Sam Book 3 – Wrestling; Virginia Bossi 1 – Golf; Kiera Bothwell 3 – Track & Field; Charlotte Bowen 1 – Swimming/Diving; Nora Bowen 1 – Lacrosse; Scott Bower 1 – Lacrosse; Maddie Boylston 1 – Volleyball; Spencer Bozsik 3 – Tennis; Beau Bradley 3 – Soccer; Andrew Braff 2 – Squash; William Braff 2 – Squash; Darrius Bratton 1 – Football; Andrew Brennfleck 1 – Lacrosse; Carter Bristow 2 – Swimming/Diving; Larkin Brown 1 – Rowing; Luke Brugel 4 – Lacrosse; Isaac Buell 1 – Football; Jamey Bulloch 3 – Rowing; Alex Burtnett 1 – Lacrosse; Ryan Buscaglia 3 – Track & Field; Isaiah Byrd 1 – Soccer; Francisco Caffaro 1 – Basketball; Emma Call 4 – CC/Track & Field; Charlie Campbell 4 – Lacrosse; Elle Carroll 2 – Squash; Courtlynne Caskin 2 – Lacrosse; Kayla Cheney 1 – Rowing; Mark Chichester 1 – Football; Nathan Chuwait 1 – Golf; Milla Ciprian 2 – Volleyball; Joe Clark 4 – Swimming/Diving; Antonio Clary 1 – Football; Sara Cliborne 1 – Rowing; Chase Coleman 1 – Basketball; Ella Collins 1 – Swimming/Diving; Grace Comerford 3 – Rowing; Emily Condlin 2 – Rowing; Janet Conklin 1 – Rowing; Jeff Conner 2 – Lacrosse; Jared Conners 3 – Lacrosse; Channing Connors 1 – Wrestling; Claire Constant 1 – Soccer; Sean Conway 1 – Swimming/Diving; Sydney Coppolino 1 – Track & Field; Payton Cormier 2 – Lacrosse; Will Cory 1 – Lacrosse; Ray Costa 1 – Wrestling; Kate Covington 3 – Softball; Tanner Cowley 3 – Football; Cam Coy 1 – Wrestling; Nick Coy 1 – Wrestling; Bryson Crites 1 – Cross Country; Nathaniel Crofts 1 – Soccer; Katie Cronin 1 – Swimming/Diving; Germane Crowell 2 – Football; Lexi Cuomo 1 – Swimming/Diving; Julia Curran 1 – Squash; Parker Cuthbertson 1 – Rowing; Fentrell Cypress II 1 – Football; Marcel DaSilva 1 – Soccer; Libby Davidson 3 – Track & Field; Star Davidson 2 – Rowing; Emma Dawson 1 – Soccer; Giovanna de Almeida 2 – Squash; Brian Delaney 3 – Football; Theresa DeMaria 4 – Track & Field; Derek Devine 1 – Football; Jacob Dewease 1 – Football; Braeden Dial 1 – Lacrosse; Max Diamond 4 – Soccer; Justin Diehl 1 – Track & Field; Jefferson Dockter 2 – Tennis; Simone Dominique 1 – Volleyball; Irakoze Donasiyano 1 – Soccer; Maddie Donohoe 1 – Swimming/Diving; Kate Douglass 1 – Swimming/Diving; Justin Duenkel 1 – Football; Colin Duignan 1 – Track & Field; Teddy Durfee 1 – Squash; Sydney Dusel 4 – Swimming/Diving; Annie Dyson 2 – Lacrosse; Erin Earley 3 – Swimming/Diving; Max Edwards 1 – Swimming/Diving; Jansen Eichenlaub 1 – Soccer; Lilly Emery Baum 1 – Lacrosse; AJ Ernst 3 – CC/Track & Field; Julia Eskew 2 – Swimming/Diving; Patrick Evans 1 – Wrestling; Amber Ezechiels 2 – Field Hockey; Isabelle Ezratty 2 – Squash; Tyler Fannin 3 – Football; Camille Favero 3 – Tennis; Nico Ferrara 2 – Swimming/Diving; Tucker Finkelston 2 – Football; Katy Flynn 1 – Rowing; Josh Fong 1 – Swimming/Diving; Julia Ford 4 – Golf; John Fox 3 – Lacrosse; Jayna Francis 1 – Volleyball; Donna Friedman 1 – Softball; Eva Frohnhofer 1 – Rowing; Matt Gahm 3 – Football; Makayla Gallen 2 – Field Hockey; Sam Galletta 1 – Football; Nina Garfinkel 1 – Lacrosse; Frankie Garner 1 – Rowing; Jesse Geller 3 – Track & Field; Tristan Gess 2 – Swimming/Diving; Cato Geusgens 1 – Field Hockey; Tori Gilbert 2 – Softball; Greer Gill 2 – Field Hockey; Cole Ginghina 1 – Track & Field; Jake Giulieri 1 – Lacrosse; Chris Glaser 1 – Football; Colette Glass 3 – Rowing; Vivian Glozman 1 – Tennis; Caroline Gmelich 3 – Swimming/Diving; Eva Gobourne 4 – Rowing; Ryan Goetz 2 – Tennis; Katie Goldberg 1 – Softball; Mitch Gordon 4 – Lacrosse; Alissa Gorzak 4 – Soccer; Halle Graham 2 – Lacrosse; Ben Grant 2 – Soccer; Nick Grant 1 – Football; Abbey Green 2 – CC/Track & Field; Jake Greenberg 2 – Swimming/Diving; Justin Grender 2 – Swimming/Diving; Nash Griffin 4 – Football; Gabby Grob 3 – Rowing; Molly Grube 1 – Softball; Chloe Gullickson 1 – Tennis; Axel Gunnarsson 1 – Soccer; Abby Gunther 1 – Track & Field; Daniel Gyenis 1 – Swimming/Diving; Bret Halsey 2 – Soccer; Drew Hamrock 2 – Baseball; Eli Hanback 3 – Football; Cabrel Happi Kamseu 2 – Soccer; Kate Harper 4 – Golf; Chesdin Harrington 4 – Baseball; Griffin Harris 1 – Lacrosse; Nolan Harris 1 – CC/Track & Field; Jalen Harrison 2 – Football; T.C. Harrison 1 – Football; Gray Hart 2 – Wrestling; Bobby Haskins 1 – Football; Kate Hastings 3 – Rowing; Anna Hauser 4 – Lacrosse; Sam Hauser 1 – Basketball; Lauren Hausheer 3 – Field Hockey; Rebecca Hawkins 1 – Track & Field; Louie Hayes 4 – Wrestling; Mandy Haywood 2 – Squash; Halle Hazzard 2 – Track & Field; Taylor Henriksen 2 – Field Hockey; Morgan Hill 4 – Swimming/Diving; Lauren Hinton 1 – Soccer; Christian Hlinka 3 – Baseball; Claire Hodges 3 – Golf; Riley Hoeg 1 – Lacrosse; Will Holey 2 – Squash; Coco Holliday 1 – CC/Track & Field; Mike Hollins 1 – Football; Dylan Horton 1 – Basketball; Jay Huff 2 – Basketball; Jacob Hunter 1 – CC/Track & Field; Danielle Husar 1 – Field Hockey; Aly Hussein 1 – Squash; Adele Iacobucci 1 – Field Hockey; Ail Ibrahim 1 – CC/Track & Field; Laurel Ivory 2 – Soccer; John Izlar 1 – Lacrosse/Football; Lisa Jablonowski 2 – Basketball; Nick Jackson 1 – Football; Terrell Jana 2 – Football; Laura Janssen 1 – Field Hockey; Christine Jarman 2 – Volleyball; Rebecca Jarrett 2 – Soccer; Meg Jefferson 1 – Basketball; Walker Jenkins 1 – Baseball; Ashley Jennings 2 – Softball; Emma Jinks 2 – Squash; Rosie Johanson 3 – Tennis; Derek Johnson 2 – CC/Track & Field; Brittany Jones 3 – Track & Field; Chloe Jones 2 – Lacrosse; Gabriella Karas 1 – CC/Track & Field; Austin Katstra 2 – Basketball; Henry Keel 4 – Swimming/Diving; Jack Keenan 1 – Football; Reed Kellam 4 – Football; Nic Kent 2 – Baseball; Sophia Kershner 2 – Rowing; Molly Keshin 3 – Softball; Rachel Keshin 3 – Softball; Henry Kessler 1 – Soccer; Reed Kessler 1 – Soccer; Elizabeth Kilgore 1 – Rowing; Connor Killion 2 – Swimming/Diving; Livia Kimche 2 – Rowing; Zach Kindel 1 – Football; Coen King 1 – Football; Darren Stewart 1 – Football; Andrenette Knight 1 – Track & Field; Jalen Knight 2 – Lacrosse; Christian Kohlmeyer 2 – Squash; Amelia Kokernak 2 – CC/Track & Field; Kyle Kology 3 – Lacrosse; Paul Kosanovich 1 – Baseball; Michael Kraus 4 – Lacrosse; Thelma Kristjansdottir 2 – Track & Field; Mateusz Kudra 1 – Wrestling; Caroline Kulp 1 – Swimming/Diving; August Lamb 1 – Swimming/Diving; Ryan Lamb 3 – Lacrosse; Trey Lane 1 – Wrestling; Maryanna Lansing 4 – CC/Track & Field; Riley Larsen 1 – Track & Field; Petey LaSalla 2 – Lacrosse; Ian Laviano 2 – Lacrosse; Nicola Lawless 2 – Rowing; Dani Lawson 2 – Basketball; Kristen Leland 2 – Volleyball; Jacob Lemmon 1 – Track & Field; Cam Lexow 1 – Soccer; Beth Lillie 3 – Golf; Helena Lindsay 2 – CC/Track & Field; Cullen Little 1 – Squash; Lois Lo 2 – Squash; Ryan Lockett 2 – CC/Track & Field; Tyler Love 2 – Wrestling; Jordan Mack 4 – Football; Georgie Mackenzie 4 – CC/Track & Field; Tyler Mackesy 1 – Squash; Paige Madden 3 – Swimming/Diving; Kira Maguire 1 – Soccer; Marcella Maguire 3 – Swimming/Diving; Wade Maloney 3 – Lacrosse; Maya Maloney 1 – Track & Field; Britney Mangan 2 – Golf; Olivia Marrus 1 – Field Hockey; Lauren Martin 4 – Lacrosse; Doria Martingayle 3 – Track & Field; Sam Martino 4 – Wrestling; Jimmie Massie 3 – Golf; Quentin Matsui 1 – Lacrosse; Mattison Matthews 1 – Volleyball; Theresa Matthews 1 – Rowing; Sam Mazza 1 – Rowing; Aislinn McCarthy 1 – Lacrosse; Meghan McCool 4 – Soccer; Lacey McCormack 1 – Soccer; Patrick McCormick 2 – Wrestling; Justin McCoy 2 – Wrestling; Annie McDonough 2 – Field Hockey; Ashlyn McGovern 1 – Lacrosse; Justin McKoy 1 – Basketball; Julia Menkhaus 2 – Swimming/Diving; Zach Messinger 2 – Baseball; Kelsey Miller 3 – Volleyball; Grant Misch 1 – Football; Hayden Mitchell 3 – Football; Harry Monroe 2 – CC/Track & Field; Jack Montague 2 – Golf; Matt Moore 2 – Lacrosse; Hannah Moran 3 – Track & Field; Megan Moroney 3 – Swimming/Diving; Peter Morris 2 – CC/Track & Field; Zoe Morse 4 – Soccer; Kyle Mosteller 1 – Track & Field; Ethan Moszkowski 3 – Tennis; Maria Paula Moya 1 – Squash; Jack Mueller 2 – Wrestling; Sammy Mueller 4 – Lacrosse; Michael Murphy 4 – Wrestling; Morgan Murphy 1 – Softball; Eva Mustafic 2 – Track & Field; Emma Myer 1 – CC/Track & Field; Jessica Nava 2 – Swimming/Diving; Randy Neish 2 – Cross Country; Ella Nelson 1 – Swimming/Diving; Chris Newell 1 – Baseball; Jayden Nixon 2 – Basketball; Colleen Norair 3 – Field Hockey; Matthew Novak 2 – CC/Track & Field; Jelena Novakovic 2 – Volleyball; Eben Noverr 1 – Soccer; Amber O’Dell 1 – Tennis; Kian Olexo 1 – Lacrosse; Elby Omohundro 1 – Track & Field; Diana Ordonez 1 – Soccer; Andrew Orischak 2 – Golf; Lauren Orr 1 – Rowing; Devin Ortiz 1 – Baseball; Tessa Otting 3 – Rowing; Matthew Otto 3 – Swimming/Diving; Owayne Owens 2 – Track & Field; Anna Pang 3 – Swimming/Diving; Amelia Parizek 2 – Rowing; Madisen Patrick 1 – Lacrosse; Robby Patrick 2 – Wrestling; Jamari Peacock 1 – Football; Hunter Pearson 2 – Football; Drew Peck 3 – Wrestling; Jack Peele 3 – Lacrosse; Derek Pekar 1 – Track & Field; Justin Phillips 1 – Wrestling; Shannon Pickrell 1 – Rowing; Megan Plain 4 – Lacrosse; Jocelyn Porter 1 – Swimming/Diving; Jillie Quevedo 2 – Lacrosse; Charlotte Quinn 2 – Rowing; Jason Quinn 2 – Swimming/Diving; Regan Quinn 2 – Lacrosse; Aly Rayle 2 – Softball; Jared Rayman 1 – Football; Taylor Regan 1 – Lacrosse; Dillon Reinkensmeyer 4 – Football; Madelin Rennyson 3 – Track & Field; Zoe Rice 2 – Track & Field; Abby Richter 1 – Swimming/Diving; Brooke Rickert 2 – Rowing; Arizona Ritchie 2 – Softball; Rachel Robinson 3 – Field Hockey; Alex Rode 3 – Lacrosse; Paul Rodriguez 1 – Lacrosse; Sadey Rodriguez 2 – Track & Field; Jerome Romualdez 3 – Tennis; David Rosell 1 – Lacrosse; Gianni Ross 2 – Tennis; Isabel Rundle 2 – Rowing; Alahna Sabbakhan 1 – Track & Field; Grayson Sallade 2 – Lacrosse; Olivia Sargent 1 – CC/Track & Field; Kaiya Saunders 1 – Track & Field; Cade Saustad 2 – Lacrosse; Robert Scherer 4 – Wrestling; Olivia Schildmeyer 3 – Lacrosse; Samuel Schilling 1 – Swimming/Diving; Ted Schubert 4 – Swimming/Diving; Henry Schutte 1 – Swimming/Diving; Jordan Scott 1 – Track & Field; Jada Seaman 1 – Track & Field; Emma Seiberlich 3 – Swimming/Diving; Ashlynn Serepca 2 – Soccer; Grace Seymour 1 – Squash; Erin Shanahan 2 – Field Hockey; Chris Sharp 1 – Football; Kiki Shaw 1 – Lacrosse; Kadin Shedrick 1 – Basketball; Connor Shellenberger 1 – Lacrosse; Bryce Shelton 4 – Swimming/Diving; Carter Shields 1 – Rowing; Chris Shutler 1 – Soccer; Colin Shutler 2 – Soccer; Lizzy Sieracki 4 – Soccer; Jack Simmons 2 – Lacrosse; Ryan Singer 2 – Track & Field; Gwin Sinnott 2 – Lacrosse; Sophie Skinner 2 – Swimming/Diving; Sky Sload 1 – Golf; Bianka Smeulders 1 – Rowing; Riley Smyth 2 – Golf; Charles Snowden 1 – Football; Robert Snyder 1 – Football; Carl Söderlund 4 – Tennis; Alexa Spaanstra 2 – Soccer; Alex Spencer 3 – Volleyball; Evan Sperling 2 – Baseball; Abbigail Starnes 1 – Field Hockey; Kody Stattmann 1 – Basketball; Talia Staude 1 – Soccer; Katie Stephens 1 – Rowing; Alix Still 2 – Track & Field; Ashley Stilo 3 – Lacrosse; Lindell Stone 1 – Football; Natasha Subhash 1 – Tennis; Jimmy Sullivan 2 – Baseball; Grant Summers 2 – CC/Track & Field; Anna Sumpter 4 – Soccer; Ryan Swoboda 1 – Football; Mary Claire Tansill 3 – Swimming/Diving; Alex Tappen 1 – Baseball; Maggie Taylor 3 – Rowing; Sam Teller 1 – CC/Track & Field; Zachary Teter 1 – Football; Reagan Thomas 1 – Rowing; Griffin Thompson 2 – Lacrosse; Julia Thompson 2 – Squash; Miles Thompson 1 – Lacrosse; Karoline Thurman 1 – Rowing; LeiaTill 1 – Rowing; Amandine Toi 1 – Basketball; Peyton Tollaksen 1 – Field Hockey; Noah Toney 2 – Track & Field; Taryn Torres 3 – Soccer; Ben Trent 4 – Football; Lizzie Trull 4 – Rowing; Julia Trull 1 – Rowing; Grace Turner 1 – Volleyball; Andreas Ueland 1 – Soccer; Celeste Valinho 1 – Golf; Kyla Valls 3 – Swimming/Diving; Alexandra van Dijkum 1 – Rowing; ViVi Van Ingen 1 – Rowing; Ella-Reaves Vaughan 1 – Lacrosse; David Veltri 1 – Wrestling; Anzel Viljoen 3 – Field Hockey; Vinnie Vladic 1 – Football; Madeleine Vonderhaar 3 – Swimming/Diving; Jack Walsh 3 – Wrestling; Matthew Warbrick 1 – Soccer; Carrie Warner 3 – Rowing; Hannah Watson 4 – Rowing; Ethan Weatherspoon 1 – Wrestling; Martin Weisz 1 – Football; Alexis Wenger 1 – Swimming/Diving; Luke Wentz 1 – Football; Mitchell Whalen 1 – Lacrosse; Cayla White 1 – Soccer; Christopher White 1 – Golf; Reilly White 3 – Rowing; Kyle Whitten 2 – Baseball; To Wiersma 4 – Rowing; Jacquelyn Wilkins 2 – Field Hockey; Riley Wilkinson 1 – Softball; Camille Williams 1 – Rowing; Josi Williams 1 – Volleyball; Liza Williamson 3 – Lacrosse; Catesby Willis 4 – Field Hockey; Jordan Willis 3 – Track & Field; Jocelyn Willoughby 4 – Basketball; Madi Wilson 2 – Softball; Jennifer Wineholt 3 – Volleyball; Bailey Winscott 2 – Softball; Emma Wolcott 2 – Track & Field; Tomas Woldetensae 1 – Basketball; William Woodall 1 – Tennis; Emily Woodworth 2 – Squash; Mackenzie Wooten 1 – Softball; Haeley Wotnosky 2 – Golf; Cooper Wozencraft 2 – Swimming/Diving; Jack Wright 1 – Swimming/Diving; Andrew Yavinksy 1 – Football; Haley Yost 1 – Track & Field; Davis Young 1 – CC/Track & Field; Sam Young 1 – Track & Field; Sydney Zandi 2 – Soccer; Zane Zandier 1 – Football; Ethan Zeh 1 – CC/Track & Field; Clare Zureich 2 – Softball

