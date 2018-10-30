University of Science and Philosophy opening new museum, HQ in Downtown Waynesboro

Published Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 11:20 am

university of science and philosophyThe University of Science and Philosophy, formerly the Walter Russell Foundation, will open for business in the spring of 2019 at the former G & W Motorwerkes, Ltd. building at 518 W. Main St. in Downtown Waynesboro.

The USP formerly occupied Swannanoa Palace from 1948–1998. This move marks nearly twenty-one years that Dr. Walter Russell’s estimated 40 plus tons of artwork and sculpting has been in storage.

“Seven dedicated people were able to move approximately 64 tons of materials from storage to the new location in nine days” said Matt Presti, President of the USP. “This marks the beginning of the ninth era in the long history of the University,” he added.

Dr. Walter Russell, along with his wife Lao Russell, founded the University of Science and Philosophy in 1948, establishing a world cultural center at the historic Swannanoa palace. Their unique curriculum teaches the science of man, mind and character development as intended by its predecessor, the Twilight Club founded by British philosopher Herbert Spencer of the latter 19th century. Universal Law, Natural Science and Living Philosophy embody the core of their teachings.

The USP will offer guided tours, classes on fine art, presentations, monthly speakers, traveling and local art exhibits and facility rentals for meetings and events as well as its yearly Homecoming.

Russell mastered the five fine arts with merely a 4th grade education. When asked, “Can you give me the secret of your life?” by Glenn Clark, author of “The Man Who Tapped the Secrets of the Universe,” published in 1946, Russell responded “Yes. I believe sincerely that every man has consummate genius within him. Some appear to have it more than others only because they are aware of it more than others are, and the awareness or unawareness of it is what makes each one of them into masters or holds them down to mediocrity. I believe that mediocrity is self-inflicted and that genius is self-bestowed.”

Currently, the USP is celebrating its 70th year in operation. For more information visit www.Philosophy.org.

