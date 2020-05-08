United Way SAW provides $30K in essential hygiene items, diapers to local residents

United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro has taken on the responsibility of providing essential hygiene items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of May 7, UWSAW has given out more than 4,000 “personal hygiene kits” to the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County communities. Each kit includes essential hygiene items such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, comb, soap, deodorant, washcloth, razor, and shampoo.

Kit distribution has been to all three-school divisions in conjunction with their nutrition programs, as well as through the Valley Program for Aging Services, Department of Social Services, Waynesboro YMCA, and directly to anyone who contacts them in need of supplies.

UWSAW is also providing diapers, formula, and feminine hygiene products to anyone who needs them in the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County areas. In partnership with the Mutual Aid Infrastructure SAW, UWSAW is also distributing grocery gift cards to those who are unable to leave their homes or are unable to afford groceries during the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, UWSAW has provided over $30,000 in supplies to the local community.

“United Way’s mission is to ensure the health, education and financial stability of all community members, and we here at United Way SAW take that mission very seriously,” said UWSAW’s President and CEO, Kristi Williams. “This is a very uncertain and anxious time for many people, and we feel a responsibility to support our community as much as possible during this time of need.”

Generous donations from community partners such as Hershey Chocolate of Virginia, 7-11, Kroger’s, Waynesboro Kiwanis Club, Waynesboro Rotary Clubs, and Staunton Rotary Club have made this effort a reality.

“The generosity of our community is amazing,” said Williams. “The collaborative efforts of our school divisions, businesses, civic organizations, nonprofits, and individual citizens has been outstanding. The SAW community has truly united to ensure that we all get through this pandemic together.”

“7-Eleven stores are part of the neighborhood and committed to serving the changing needs of guests,” said Thomas Harris, field consultant for 7-11. “Being a good neighbor and corporate citizen is part of doing business at 7-Eleven, and the company has a long history of supporting neighborhoods in meaningful ways through our corporate and franchise community involvement initiatives. Our corporate and franchise stores are happy to support the United Way and their partner agencies.”

