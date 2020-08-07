United Way of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro expands Stuff the Bus campaign

Stuff the Bus — the annual school-supplies drive led by United Way of Staunton, Augusta Country, and Waynesboro — is being expanded this year.

Donations are being accepted from Aug. 6 through Aug. 16 this year, and donations may be made in multiple ways.

“We’ve expanded our giving options to help reduce contact,” said UW SAW CEO Kristi Williams. “We can accept donations of cash by check, text, or online donations. Plus, while we won’t station volunteers at Walmart this year, donations of school supplies can be placed in the collection bin at the Waynesboro Walmart through the 16th.”

School supplies can also be dropped off at both the Waynesboro and Staunton Salvation Army locations, and the UW SAW offices at 24 Idlewood Blvd., Suite 106, Staunton.

Check donations may also be mailed to the UW SAW offices.

Williams explains that this year, funds and donations will be distributed based on individual schools specific needs.

“This is to help make sure we get the most needed supplies to the schools,” Williams said.

In addition to traditional supplies, this year’s Stuff the Bus will also distribute disinfectant and personal protective supplies to promote a clean and safe study environment at home.

Details on making donations can be found on the UW SAW website at: www.stuffthebus2020.org,

What kind of impact can you have?

Williams outlined a few ways your donations may be used:

$25 could provide 10 children with hand sanitizer

$50 could give a high-school student everything he or she needs to be ready for school

$100 could give 8 students durable rip-stop backpacks

$500 could give 15 children a full school-supplies kit

For more information on this year’s Stuff the Bus campaign, contact the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro at 540-885-1229 or visit www.stuffthebus2020.org.

