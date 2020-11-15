United Campus Workers at UVA surveying hospital workers

United Campus Workers of Virginia is sending a Workplace Fairness Survey out to every UVA Health employee as part of its effort to grow its union numbers.

Workers at the hospital should check their work email in the coming weeks as UCWVA sends out the survey.

The survey will be confidential, and include information on how to join the union.

United Campus Workers of Virginia is a union open to all public college and university employees in the Commonwealth of Virginia, including graduate students, undergraduate student workers, medical workers, faculty, and staff.

UCWVA-UVA’s #ActFastUVA campaign, launched on Aug. 24, calls on UVA to abandon in-person classes, use its extensive financial resources to ensure the health and financial stability of UVA workers and students, and adopt demands from anti-racist and COVID-related campaigns at UVA and in Charlottesville.

More information on UCWVA is available on Twitter and Facebook. Further info can be found at www.ucwva.org.

