Unionville man charged with DUI in Orange County crash that claimed lives of two

Published Monday, May. 3, 2021, 1:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A two-vehicle crash in Orange County reported on Saturday at 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of Route 522 and Route 650 took the lives of two people.

A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 650 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a northbound 2021 Honda CRV. The impact caused the Chevrolet to collide with an embankment and overturn.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael E. Sprouse, 43, of Unionville, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Sprouse was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Ralph T. Plasse, 54, of Unionville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Plasse was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Honda, Stacy L. Plasse, 44, of Unionville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Plasse was wearing a seatbelt.

Sprouse was charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence manslaughter, one felony count of driving under the influence, and one count of failing to stop at a stop sign. Sprouse is being held without bond and will be transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail once he is released from the hospital.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Related

Comments