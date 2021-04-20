Union representing 7,000 frontline janitors, airport workers in Virginia endorse Attorney General Mark Herring

Members of 32BJ of the Service Employees International announced their endorsement of Attorney General Mark Herring on Monday.

The union noted in a press release that the endorsement was inspired by his lawsuit against the Trump administration to preserve Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals among many other actions to support working families.

The union, which represents 7,000 frontline janitors and airport workers among over 20,000 in the D.C. area and 173,000 along the East Coast, also cited an opinion he issued on the Procurement Act, to ensure that contracted workers are paid a minimum wage or a living wage.

“Our successful efforts to establish worker protections in Virginia wouldn’t be possible without dynamic unions like 32BJ SEIU,” Herring said. “Over the past eight years, we’ve helped raise standards for Virginia’s working families by increasing job stability and by holding corporations accountable. I’m proud to have their support in this fight.”

“Attorney General Herring really stands out as a fierce fighter for hard-working immigrant families who are under constant attack, because he understands how critical they are to our economy and communities,” said 32BJ SEIU Vice President Jaime Contreras. “His efforts to ensure that contracted workers are paid livable wages will greatly improve the lives of men and women hit hardest by COVID and wage inequality.”

With more than 175,000 members in 11 states, including over 20,000 in the D.C. area and Baltimore, 7,000 of whom live and work in Virginia, 32BJ SEIU is the largest property service workers union in the country.

