Understanding your personal wellness: 5 things you should know

Wellness is a term you are probably hearing a lot lately. Often it’s spoken of in relation to self care because wellness essentially refers to following healthy practices that will help you thrive in your body, mind, and soul. If you want to understand what your personal wellness journey should include, this article is the right place for you. We’ll dive into the 5 things you need to know about wellness so you can expertly craft your own wellness routine. Then, you can experience a year of flourishing personal growth.

Well rounded wellness prioritizes a few key areas

When people think of being healthy, they often limit their understanding to working out and eating well. While these are certainly key parts of your physical wellness, this aspect of your health is only one piece of a much larger puzzle. There are multiple key areas that should go into a well rounded wellness routine. Here are four of the main aspects of wellness you should prioritize, although there are more areas worth focusing on (we’ll get into those in a minute).

Emotional health

Your emotional health is the healthy maintenance of your emotions. Having a healthy emotional health looks like being in control of your feelings and reactions when both positive and negative experiences occur.

Physical health

Physical health is an area most people know how to define. It looks like taking proper care of your body by feeding it smart options, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and exercising. A healthy physical health generally looks like getting regular movement and having a balance when it comes to eating.

Mental health

Mental health refers to your thinking about the challenges and experiences you face. It’s similar to your emotional health, but rather than referring to your reactions and feelings it is instead the balance of the way your mind processes information.

Spiritual health

Spiritual health is about knowing what you believe and living by your values. Balanced spiritual health looks like staying true to your morals and living your life in a way that promotes them.

You should focus on multiple aspects of your self care

Those other areas worth focusing on for a healthy routine may stand out a little less than physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health, but they are arguably equally important for a balanced life. These smaller areas will generally somewhat depend on the person, but there are a few consistent ideas to get you started. These can include financial, environmental, social, and intellectual wellness, as well as any area you personally want to prioritize. Is there something that feels missing from your life that you want to devote more time and energy to? What aspect could this fit into?

Once you’ve determined the areas you want to focus your wellness around, it’s a great idea to map out a few ideas for how you’ll prioritize each element with a wheel of wellness. Using a tool like a wheel helps you maintain your daily and weekly balance.

Wellness should become a routine

The best way to prioritize your wellness is to incorporate it into your life as a routine. Healthy practices eventually become your way of life, just as unhealthy practices do. It’s never too late to switch from an unhealthy lifestyle to one that places your wellness at the forefront. You just need to try to stay consistent every single day.

Personal wellness is as much about mindset as it is about actions

While some areas of wellness mentioned above may seem more about actions (such as the actions of eating well and working out for your physical wellness), others are more about mindset. Prioritizing a healthy mindset is just as important as completing healthy acts. Even if you don’t schedule any particular action to focus on your mental health today (such as taking a mental health picnic or journaling), you can still support this area by thinking positively when you experience a moment of frustration or self insecurity.

Wellness is about short-term and long-term results

Don’t get caught up in wanting immediate results, because wellness is about making lasting changes for overall health and balance. However, short and long term results are both part of wellness. A short term result might look like eating a healthy meal and feeling fueled and energized for the rest of your day. On the other hand, most wellness aids long term goals, even if it also has immediate results. Just be careful not to feel discouraged about not always seeing tangible results; many of the wellness practices you follow will lead to personal results that are invisible to others but wonderfully apparent to you.

Takeaway

Personal wellness might sound a little confusing at first due to the widespread use of the term, but wellness simply refers to a balance between the different essential focuses of life to keep your mind, body, and soul healthy. With these 5 tips about how to structure your wellness routine, you’re ready to start down your personal wellness journey.

Story by Jacob Maslow

