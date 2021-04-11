Understanding Delta 8 THC: How the new cannabis product relates to and differs from CBD

If you’ve heard of CBD, then you must have heard of THC. Bloggers and media outlets make sure they never mention one without castigating the other.

They say that CBD is the non-psychoactive therapeutic part of cannabis, while THC is the notorious “bad boy” that gets people high, anxious, and unbalanced.

While they’re right about CBD, they’re wrong about THC. Not all THC runs people wild. There are different versions of the compound, namely Delta-9 THC and Delta-8 THC.

Delta-9 THC is the one responsible for all the ill effects of cannabis or marijuana. Delta-8, on the other hand, is known as the mellow brother. Although psychoactive, its effects are considered friendlier and calmer. And it even boasts some therapeutic benefits like CBD. You won’t believe it.

In this article, we want to explore where the features of CBD and Delta-8 converge and where they differ.

But before that, let’s talk about the best companies selling Delta-8 products at the moment.

Best Delta-8 products

1. Area52

With a wide collection of highly potent Delta-8 products, Area52 leads the pack into this era of cannabis boom. In their line you’ll find D8 products including D8 gummies and D8 tinctures, all of which boast antiemetic, anxiolytic, analgesic, and appetite-stimulating properties.

2. Finest Labs

FinestLabs is a manufacturer of highly potent D8 formulations. With special interests in terpene and flavonoid preparation, Finest Labs designs its D8 products to carry the highest efficacies, boosted by the presence of highly effective exotic terpenes.

3. 3chi

3CHI is known as the home of Delta-8 varieties. Are you looking for Delta-8 gummies, D8 concentrates, D8 edibles (e.g. D8 cookies), D8 tinctures, or Delta-8 oil? Whatever it is you’re looking for, as long as it’s D8-related, rest assured that 3CHI has got you covered.

4. Delta Effex

Delta Effex is renowned for the strength and potency of their Delta-8 formulations. In their line, you’ll find a wide variety of Delta-8 products including D8-infused hemp flower, Delta-8 edibles, Delta-8 tinctures, and Delta-8 gummies.

Their gummies are often regarded as some of the best in the industry.

What is Delta-8 THC?

As mentioned earlier, Delta-8 THC is the close cousin of the highly notorious Delta-9 THC, but boasts notable therapeutic benefits and doesn’t take users out of their stride.

Those who have used both versions often regard Delta-8 as “everything” Delta-9 isn’t. Whereas Delta-9 will leave you intoxicated, highly unbalanced, anxious, and utterly out of your element, Delta-8 keeps you calm, relaxed, and mildly intoxicated.

Everyone knows the therapeutic benefits of marijuana, but the adverse effects of the Delta-9 THC it contains prevented the government from legalizing it, while also scaring people away from using it.

The rise of Delta-8 – which is actually legal in most states – means that people no longer have to miss out on the manifold benefits of hemp and marijuana.

What is CBD?

We all know what CBD is already, don’t we? It’s the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, which has gained a lot of traction in recent years for its medical applications.

Several studies have been conducted to determine the extent of its applications, but few conclusions have been made, although anecdotal evidence suggests it helps with anxiety, pain, sleep, mood, energy, focus, depression, cancer, blood pressure, epilepsy, and so on.

How does CBD relate to Delta-8 THC?

Both CBD and Delta-8 THC are sourced from hemp plants. As such, both carry a very low (almost nonexistent) amount of Delta-9 THC.

Additionally, both compounds are well-accepted by users, which is reflected in the fact that they’re the only two cannabinoids existing in multiple forms – gummies, tinctures, oil, concentrates, hemp flower, edibles, topical, etc.

The major area where CBD and Delta-8 THC unite is in the area of therapeutic influences. The two compounds boast similar medicinal benefits which include:

Antiemetic Sleep and relaxation aid Stress and anxiety management Anti-depressant Appetite stimulant Pain and inflammation management Mood, focus, and energy boost

Story by Uday Tank

