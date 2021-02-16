UNC’s Joe Heilmann, Virginia’s Jake Keating named ACC Wrestlers of the Week

North Carolina sophomore Joe Heilmann and Virginia junior Jake Keating have been named the final 2021 ACC Wrestlers of the Week following their wins over ranked opponents in last Saturday night’s regular-season finale.

Heilmann, an unranked 133-pounder, posted a 2-0 win over Virginia’s Louie Hayes, helping the No. 14 Tar Heels to a 25-9 team win over the No. 21 Cavaliers in a matchup of ranked ACC teams.

Hayes earned the No. 7 spot in the 133-pound weight class in last week’s first NCAA coaches panel rankings and was ranked No. 10 by Intermat.

Heilmann, who hails from South Plainfield, N.J., posted his first win career win over the a Top 10 opponent.

Keating picked up his second ACC Wrestler of the Week honor of the season after staging a huge rally in his matchup with the Tar Heels’ Kennedy Monday at 165 pounds.

Keating erased an 11-3 deficit in the second period and went on to win, 18-15.

His victory was the second win of the night for the Cavaliers and, at the time, trimmed UNC’s team lead to 10-6. Keating, of Naperville, Ill., entered the bout ranked 13th nationally at 165 pounds by Intermat and 11th by the NCAA coaches panel.

Monday was ranked 11th and 10th, respectively.

ACC competitors now turn their attention to the ACC Wrestling Championships, which will be held at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Seeding and brackets will be announced at noon next Tuesday (Feb. 23).

