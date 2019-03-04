UNC’s Coby White sweeps ACC Basketball Player of the Week honors

North Carolina guard Coby White has been named the ACC Player and Freshman of the Week following his performances in a pair of Tar Heel wins.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. The ACC Player of the Week selection is White’s first of the season, while he earned Freshman of the Week accolades for the fourth time.

White totaled 62 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in Carolina’s 93-85 win over Syracuse and 81-79 win at Clemson. The Goldsboro, North Carolina, native averaged 31.0 points and shot 18- of-30 (60 percent) from the floor, 12-of-22 (.545) from 3-point range and 14-of -16 from the free-throw line (.875).

He became the first Tar Heel ever to make at least six 3-pointers in consecutive games. The 12 3-pointers are the third-most by any UNC player in consecutive games (record is 13 twice).

White scored 34 points, made six threes and went 10-for-10 from the free -throw line against Syracuse. He became the first Tar Heel freshman ever to score 30 points three times in a season and was the first freshman to make at least 10-for-10 from the line since 2006. He scored 19 of his 34 points in the second half against the Orange. White now owns the third-, fourth- and fifth-highest scoring games ever by a Tar Heel freshman.

At Clemson, he made five of his six threes in the first half, scoring 17 of UNC’s 39 points as UNC built a four-point lead the break after trailing much of the half. He added a clutch three in the second half to give UNC a four-point lead, then made both ends of a one and one with 1:00 to play to help clinch the win. Cameron Johnson also hit six threes at Clemson, making White and Johnson the first Tar Heel duo ever to make six threes in a game.

White’s 62 points are the second most ever by a UNC freshman in consecutive games (65 by Tyler Hansbrough in 2006).

