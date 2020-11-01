‘Uncomplicit’ student artists at JMU join protests through visual art

Published Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, 9:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

James Madison University students join the voices raised in protest across the country in the latest exhibition at ArtWorks Gallery, “Uncomplicit.”

Running from Nov. 4 through Dec. 4., the students hope to spark conversations about the issues their work presents.

“This show is a platform for JMU artists who want to not only express frustration with social injustice, but also raise their community’s awareness,” said Artworks Gallery Director Lydia Davis. “This semester, Artworks is focusing on how student artists are coping with the turmoil of 2020; first, the show ‘Inspired in Isolation’ addressed the isolation of quarantine, and now ‘Uncomplicit’ allows artists to join the national conversation surrounding social justice.”

The exhibit will be online on the Artworks Gallery website.

The student-run ArtWorks Gallery aims to inspire JMU students to showcase their work in a professional space and to create new relationships and connections on campus. We strive to create a space that welcomes new ideas and applauds those who think outside the box.

Related

Comments