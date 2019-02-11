UNC sweeps ACC Basketball Player of the Week honors

North Carolina senior forward Luke Maye has been named the ACC Basketball Player of the Week, while Tar Heel teammate Coby White was selected as the ACC Freshman of the Week.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. The ACC Player of the Week selection is Maye’s first of the current season, while White was recognized as the ACC Freshman of the Week for the third time.

Maye led all players with 31 points and 12 rebounds in UNC’s 113-96 win over NC State and had 20 points and six rebounds in an 88-85 overtime win over Miami.

The Huntersville, North Carolina, native hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play Saturday against Miami to tie the score and send the game into overtime. Four days earlier, Maye went 10-for-15 from the floor and 10-for-10 from the line against NC State. He became the first Tar Heel to ever score 30 points three times in his career against the Wolfpack.

White averaged 27.0 points in the wins over NC State and Miami. The Goldsboro, North Carolina, native had 21 points, four assists and two steals against NC State and tied his season high with 33 points and added a game-high six assists and two steals in the overtime win over the Hurricanes.

White scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half and overtime against Miami. He made five 3-pointers in the final 7:03 of regulation, four of which immediately followed a Miami 3-pointer on the previous possession. His 11 field goals – which included seven 3-pointers – were the most by a UNC player in a game this year.

White is the first Tar Heel freshman to have two games with at least 33 points in a season and the first Tar Heel to have at least 33 points and six assists since 2000. His 33 points tied his own mark for the third-most points by a UNC freshman, and the seven made threes matched another mark he set earlier this season for the second-most by a Tar Heel freshman in a single game.

