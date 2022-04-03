UNC Greensboro beats Longwood to win weekend series

The UNC Greensboro Spartans beat the Longwood Lancers 17-2 to win the weekend series on Sunday.

Pres Cavanaugh led the Spartans offensively with three hits, one of them being a home run, and six RBI to go along with three runs scored.

Hunter Gilliam hit his Big South leading ninth home run in the top half of the first to give Longwood (13-25) an early 1-0 lead.

The UNCG Spartans (13-15) scored 17 in six innings behind 17 hits and five walks. Twelve Spartans recorded hits in the game, and four had multi-hit games.

Drayven Kowalski hit a triple in the top of the seventh and a Michael Dolberry sacrifice fly gave Longwood their second run of the afternoon.

Andrew Melnyk (1-2) started on the mound for the Lancers and finished with eight runs given up on eight hits in two innings pitched, The Lancers used three relief pitchers, who finished the game with four earned runs and seven hits allowed to finish the game.

“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board and continue to get better,” said Longwood head coach Chad Oxendine. “We’re at the point of the season where we could go one way or the other, and the other way isn’t going to happen. We’ve got five games this week, great opportunity with High Point this weekend. They are all on the road so we’re all together again and we just have to keep grinding and continue to work hard and believe in the process.”

The Lancers have a busy midweek schedule ahead as they travel to Richmond Tuesday to play the University of Richmond and Durham, N.C., to play Duke on Wednesday.

