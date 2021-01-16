Unbeaten Winthrop keeps streak alive at Longwood’s expense, 70-50

Published Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 9:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

For a second straight night, Longwood clamped down on Winthrop’s Big South-leading offense. However, the Eagles once again found another way to win and keep their undefeated season alive.

Holding the nation’s No. 12 scoring team (13-0, 10-0 Big South) to its lowest scoring total of the season for a second consecutive game was not enough for Longwood (3-13, 2-8 Big South) to upset the unbeaten Eagles, as Winthrop countered with a stifling defensive effort of its own to dispatch the Lancers 70-50 Friday evening at Winthrop Coliseum.

Out-rebounding Longwood 38-27 and converting 17 turnovers into 16 points, the Eagles took charge on their end of the court to extend their winning streak to 18 games and remain one of just four of the nation’s unbeaten teams who have played at least 10 games this year. The win gave Winthrop a season sweep over the Lancers after Thursday night’s 72-61 win in the two-game opener.

The trio of Michael Anumba, Adonis Arms and D.J. Burns Jr. shouldered the scoring load for Winthrop, each finishing in double figures with Arms leading the way with 15 points. Burns turned in an efficient 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Anumba matched him with 12 and did the bulk of his damage at the free throw line where he finished 8-of-8.

Anumba’s performance at the line was part of a 19-for-21 shooting night at the charity stripe for the Eagles, which allowed them to overcome a Longwood defensive effort that held them to just .423 (22-of-52) shooting from the field and .292 (7-of-24) from three-point range. Arms also hit 8-of-9 from the line, while Longwood as a team converted just five of its sparse nine free throw opportunities.

The game turned wholly in Winthrop’s favor midway through the first half when the Eagles embarked an 18-4 run that broke open a 14-14 tie. Arms started that rally with a three-point play, Kyle Zunic and Josh Corbin followed with three-pointers, and Winthrop scored 10 straight points. Winthrop kept its lead at double digits the rest of the way.

Longwood got 15 points from redshirt junior point guard Juan Munoz, who hit 4-of-10 three-pointers and added six rebounds. Forward Leslie Nkereuwem added 11 points and shot 5-of-5 from the field.

The Lancers will now get a three-day break before returning to Willett Hall where they will host High Point Tuesday and Wednesday. Longwood has won two of its past Big South games at home, including wins over UNC Asheville and Campbell.

Related

Comments