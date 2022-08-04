Ukrainian soloists to teach choreography, ballet to Charlottesville youth
Local youth are invited to audition and perform in children’s roles in the “Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet” alongside an international cast of world class artists from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan and more.
The ballet will be presented in Charlottesville on Nov. 20 at the Paramount Theater at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Local ballet students will fill children’s roles in the performance.
In this opportunity of a lifetime, the students will be coached by the classically trained Ukrainian soloists who teach them not only the choreography but the beautiful artistry of ballet in a bold and unique rendition of Tchaikovksy’s holiday masterpiece. In this moment of international conflict, these soloists from leading opera houses in Ukraine bring a timely message of peace and harmony to American students.
Local youth ages six to 17 may audition for the roles of party children, mice, snowflakes, snow maidens, and variations. Auditions for the children’s roles will be held on Aug. 20 at the Wilson School of Dance on 3114 Proffit Road in Charlottesville, and on Aug. 27, at Ballet School, located at 2409 Ivy Road, in Charlottesville, at 1:30 p.m.
Ukrainian audition director Anna Trafimova will lead the selection process.
Children selected for the cast will rehearse for weeks at the local studio preparing for the performances that will take place under the bright lights at the Paramount Theater.
The youth cast will have costume fittings with hand-sewn costumes designed by Arthur Oliver. A dress rehearsal will be held on stage with the professional company led by Ukrainian artistic director Nobuhiro Terada of the National School in Kyiv.
Tickets to the performance are available at www.nutcracker.com
For more information on auditions, visit www.nutcracker.com/dance